Song Yuan: Xi Jinping really paved the way for his re-election?

[2021 16 ]In the days that followed, the Chinese Communist Party media continuously chanted Shi jinping The articles written by Xi Jinping are not only extremely rigid, but also powerful, silly and irrational. Baidaihe During a meeting “ Strike success in proving that no one can challenge Xi Jinping’s power Reelected Roadway. However, the extreme popularity of the party media may indicate the opposite to be true.

On August 15, the Xinhua News Agency made headlines and published a new article, “Writing New Practices in State Administration in Great Change.”DiplomatNew chapter on diplomacy: the thought of Xi Jinping New methods of diplomacy of large countries with Chinese characteristics. Judging from the title of the article, one should try to praise Xi Jinping’s diplomatic achievements, but the content is really hazy and he did not dare to address the diplomatic dilemma with the United States and Western countries. Very narrow. Dirty.

“Under the guidance of Xi Jinping’s diplomatic thought, the diplomacy of major countries with Chinese characteristics will face difficulties in the first year of the Fourteenth Five-Year Plan,” the Xinhua News Agency reported.

The article does not describe any difficulties or difficulties in diplomacy from 2021 to date, but Sino-US diplomacy, Sino-European diplomacy and other important events are not mentioned in the full article, which seeks clearly to avoid further failures of important diplomats. The diplomatic achievements summarized in the article are “All parties working together to fight the epidemic and revive the world economy”, “Protect national interests and maintain global stability”. This is not a diplomatic feat, rather it is lies and propaganda. Compared to American diplomacy in 2021, the so-called “great power diplomacy” of the so-called CCP is really small.

What the article calls “all parties working together to fight the epidemic” is in fact vaccine diplomacy directed against certain underdeveloped countries. CCP article gives vaccine to Chile “brings hope.” However, the current epidemics and national vaccines in different parts of China do not appear to be effective on the mainland. How to give “hope” to other countries? The Chinese Communist Party’s vaccine diplomacy can only be used in certain “developing countries” and is far from “great power diplomacy”, but the Xinhua News Agency can only sum up the result and include “diplomatic thinking. of Xi Jinping “.

The second diplomatic achievement summarized in the article is to “contribute to the recovery of the world economy”, but the examples described are the same. The article first mentions that the China-Europe train provided medical supplies; After that, it was only Xi Jinping’s initiative at the Boao Forum in Asia; In the end, there really was no way, so I had to “get out of the belt” and the highway project. Can they be considered as “contributing to the recovery of the world economy”? It must be very difficult for the writer to find a specific example.

At the end of the article, the highlight was “The Chinese Communist Party to Understand the World Better,” which completely transformed Chinese diplomacy into Chinese Communist Party diplomacy. The shape of the video connection. Unfortunately, the so-called “summit” has been fundamentally ignored by the international media. However, this article still concludes that this is “great power diplomacy” and that it belongs entirely to Xi Jinping. It is not yet clear what he will do after leaving office.

The magazine “in search of the truth” opens up contradictions in the party

On August 15, the Chinese Communist Party’s Truth Seeking magazine published an article titled Xi Jinping: Summarizing the Party’s Historical Experience and Strengthening the Party’s Political Structure. In addition, an excerpt from Mao Zedong’s speech is listed separately.

The first paragraph of the article repeats what Xi Jinping calls “the historical experience of the Sunni Conference” equivalent to Xin Jinping.BaidaiheThe meeting compared Mao Zedong’s victory in seizing power at the Suni meeting. In fact, the second paragraph of the article quoted a passage from Mao’s preparatory meeting at the Seventh National Congress of the Communist Party of China, saying, “A team is often dirty, so we should always call it that, and if he there is a deviation, you have to ask for it ”; It is easy for the whole team to adapt to this guy because he is physical and it is not that easy to adapt to ideological and political activities. Xi Jinping learned from Mao in “Shout regularly to queue” and “Help everyone according to the Party Central Committee”.

This part reveals that Xi Jinping appears to be in power, but in fact he did not allow all parties in the party to “see” him. This may explain why the party media enthusiastically praised Xi Jinping after the Bidaihei meeting. Bidai’s dispute seems to persist, but that doesn’t temporarily suppress Shi Jinping’s position, but Xi Jinping is struggling to persuade everyone to “watch.” With him, she had to stay. Eliminate doubts with high publicity.

“It is imperative that the party maintains the power of the Central Committee”, “The main leaders must regard politics as a fundamental requirement”, “To ensure that the whole party obeys the Center” should be the main objective of the article by Qi Shi. Shake, still an ‘understandable and’ honest ‘politician.

Shortly after Beidihe’s lecture, “Search for Truth” published an article that actually challenged Xi Jinping’s authority and revealed that Xi Jinping may have won again.StrikeIn other words, the opposition forces will not be able to defeat Xi Jinping yet, but it will be difficult for Xi Jinping to bow his head in front of everyone.

ReelectedO todava hay variables

In the article “Qi Shi”, he said, “The comrades of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee must find the coordinates, choose the right position, aim for the bull and be experts in observing and dealing with political issues.

This shows that the 25 members of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China do not agree with Xi Jinping. The article also gave an example: “During the Long March… when unity was most needed, soldiers were brought to self-esteem, a separate central government was formed and the party publicly led. towards the Reds division.

The quick mention of these examples in the article makes people vaguely see the conflict scenes at the Baidai conference. The article said that “there are still party members and cadres who are politically ignorant and have weak political skills”, “do not care about political demands, political laws and political discipline” and ” maintain party power ”. Central committee and centralized and unified management. In words, it must be reflected in actions. “

This almost confirms what kind of dispute arose during the Baidaihe meeting. Xi Jinping may have temporarily passed the test, but he may have continued to pressure people on behalf of the secretary-general, unable to convince the crowd. At the end of the article, the article called for “twist the ropes, think in one direction, work in one direction,” which faithfully reflects the true state of the sand scattered around the CCP, and the Baidai meeting is more likely to be collapsing. .

No need to put an end to the rumors that Xi Jinping will be re-elected in five or ten years. After all, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will be held in 2022, and the meeting cannot be held until 2021. Determine the terms of recruitment after one year. If the different factions come to a compromise, the extraordinary uproar in the Chinese Communist Party media will be exaggerated and the articles in “Qi Shi” magazine will become more out of date, which amounts to publicizing conflicts or crises within the party. .

The “fight” is still going on and there could be several variables in Xi Jinping’s re-election.

Interino editor: Gao Yi #