Politics
Humiliation and the Politics of Masculinity
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK (by extension the US) can be extremely proud of its role in Afghanistan and insists that the sacrifices of British forces have not been in vain. With 24 years of service, Malaysia’s longest-serving Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said arrogance and preaching were two important American characteristics in reference to the now infamous speech by US President Barack Obama in 2009 in Cairo. By extension, we can also relate these two traits to the United Kingdom: you may be dying but, as an old Turkish saying goes, you have to raise your tail!
Even when you go (no, when you run away with your tail between your legs after devastating Afghanistan for 20 years) you still agree with American political commentator Thomas Friedman. Roxanne L. Euben in her 2015 article titled The humiliation and political mobilization of masculinity “ reminded us that, according to Friedman, the humiliation factor (is) the most underrated force in international relations.
Further, Euben added that despite so many violent and symbolic clashes between Muslims and non-Muslims, in both cultures the dishonor of their respective values is a driver of international conflict and political violence in general. As the British and American presence in Kabul fades, London and Washington attempt to present their disastrous global foreign policy as something other than what they are: sheer humiliation. Euben uses “political masculinity” to explain this attitude. If humiliation is defined internationally as a violation of human dignity and humiliation as the lowering of one’s dignity or self-respect, then it is a situation of unjust and unnatural imposition of human rights. impotence which, for Muslims and non-Muslims alike, is associated with femininity.
In contrast, such an experience threatens an understanding of masculinity defined by power to act as well as power over others. In these words, to be humiliated is not just to be helpless but to be unmanned.
Euben, exploring countless articles that present the humiliation in international relations in Muslim countries and Western responses to radicals since September 11, 2001, comes to this conclusion:
“Afghan military”
Case in point: British and American experts have spent the last 20 years trying to create an Afghan army that is collapsing so quickly that there may no longer be an “Afghan army” to speak of by the time the ink on this item dries. It will be all the Taliban again.
So Johnson flexes his male muscles and says these British boys did not die in vain. The men of US President Joe Bidens will surely keep repeating that this is not a defeat for his country but a choice.
When we look back, it will depend on the leadership and whether or not the leadership has been demonstrated by the Afghans. It is their country to defend now. It is their struggle, he stressed.
These blatant remarks reflect the fragile masculinity of Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, who says the US military is still a dominant male force. I remember similar words from the crumbling Soviet Ministry of Defense as they shamefully left the Hindu Kush mountains, claiming that they had not been defeated but that the Communist system had collapsed. They also claimed that the Soviet Communists tried to help Afghan intellectuals create a strong democratic society, independent of the tribes and their feudalism, but the local rulers sought help from various local leaders in their infighting.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his mentor Robert Kagan wrote an article before the American elections on alternatives to Trumps America First policies. One thing they said worth noting had to do with leaving Iraq and Afghanistan. They thought it was not for the United States to modernize the rampant feudalism in Afghanistan and Iraq: they are still the same men as before occupying those countries, and America is more powerful than ever.
In American football, there is an idiom for “tossing a Hail Mary”. The only problem is that the Taliban seem keen to catch that ball and score and they will score big this time around.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/opinion/columns/humiliation-and-the-politics-of-masculinity
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]