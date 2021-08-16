Humiliation and the Politics of Masculinity

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK (by extension the US) can be extremely proud of its role in Afghanistan and insists that the sacrifices of British forces have not been in vain. With 24 years of service, Malaysia’s longest-serving Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said arrogance and preaching were two important American characteristics in reference to the now infamous speech by US President Barack Obama in 2009 in Cairo. By extension, we can also relate these two traits to the United Kingdom: you may be dying but, as an old Turkish saying goes, you have to raise your tail!

Even when you go (no, when you run away with your tail between your legs after devastating Afghanistan for 20 years) you still agree with American political commentator Thomas Friedman. Roxanne L. Euben in her 2015 article titled The humiliation and political mobilization of masculinity “ reminded us that, according to Friedman, the humiliation factor (is) the most underrated force in international relations.





British forces of the 16th Air Assault Brigade upon arrival in Kabul, Afghanistan in August 2021 (EPA Photo)

Further, Euben added that despite so many violent and symbolic clashes between Muslims and non-Muslims, in both cultures the dishonor of their respective values ​​is a driver of international conflict and political violence in general. As the British and American presence in Kabul fades, London and Washington attempt to present their disastrous global foreign policy as something other than what they are: sheer humiliation. Euben uses “political masculinity” to explain this attitude. If humiliation is defined internationally as a violation of human dignity and humiliation as the lowering of one’s dignity or self-respect, then it is a situation of unjust and unnatural imposition of human rights. impotence which, for Muslims and non-Muslims alike, is associated with femininity.





British forces of the 16th Air Assault Brigade upon arrival in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 15, 2021 (EPA Photo)

In contrast, such an experience threatens an understanding of masculinity defined by power to act as well as power over others. In these words, to be humiliated is not just to be helpless but to be unmanned.

Euben, exploring countless articles that present the humiliation in international relations in Muslim countries and Western responses to radicals since September 11, 2001, comes to this conclusion:

“Afghan military”

Case in point: British and American experts have spent the last 20 years trying to create an Afghan army that is collapsing so quickly that there may no longer be an “Afghan army” to speak of by the time the ink on this item dries. It will be all the Taliban again.

So Johnson flexes his male muscles and says these British boys did not die in vain. The men of US President Joe Bidens will surely keep repeating that this is not a defeat for his country but a choice.

When we look back, it will depend on the leadership and whether or not the leadership has been demonstrated by the Afghans. It is their country to defend now. It is their struggle, he stressed.





The Taliban stand guard at a checkpoint as they take control of Herat, Afghanistan, August 15, 2021 (EPA Photo)

These blatant remarks reflect the fragile masculinity of Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, who says the US military is still a dominant male force. I remember similar words from the crumbling Soviet Ministry of Defense as they shamefully left the Hindu Kush mountains, claiming that they had not been defeated but that the Communist system had collapsed. They also claimed that the Soviet Communists tried to help Afghan intellectuals create a strong democratic society, independent of the tribes and their feudalism, but the local rulers sought help from various local leaders in their infighting.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his mentor Robert Kagan wrote an article before the American elections on alternatives to Trumps America First policies. One thing they said worth noting had to do with leaving Iraq and Afghanistan. They thought it was not for the United States to modernize the rampant feudalism in Afghanistan and Iraq: they are still the same men as before occupying those countries, and America is more powerful than ever.

In American football, there is an idiom for “tossing a Hail Mary”. The only problem is that the Taliban seem keen to catch that ball and score and they will score big this time around.