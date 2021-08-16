President Joko Widodo allocates IDR 348.8 trillion for infrastructure next year





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo has stated that the budget for infrastructure projects will reach IDR 348.8 trillion next year. This figure is more than three times higher than the indicative ceiling of the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) for the financial year 2022, which is Rp 100.45 billion. In other words, the infrastructure budget for next year announced by the Head of State is 247.23% higher than the indicative ceiling of the PUPR ministry submitted to Commission V of the DPR in mid-2021. In addition, the budget is also 98.18% higher than the indicative ceiling proposed by the Ministry of the PUPR for fiscal year 2022 of IDR 176 trillion. However, next year’s infrastructure budget would have shrunk by 15.74% from this year’s infrastructure budget of IDR 414 trillion. “The infrastructure development is intended to support the strengthening of the provision of basic services,” he said in Jakarta on Monday (8/16/2021). In general, President Widodo underlined that there are three sectors that will become the five axes of development, namely basic services, connectivity, energy, food and access to information technologies. and communication. There will be at least three sectors that will be provided by the Ministry of the PUPR, namely basic services (drinking water, irrigation water and residential equipment), connectivity (construction of toll roads and national roads), and ‘food (food industry). In the drinking water sector, the low indicative ceiling of the Directorate General of Human Establishments (Ditjen) Cipta Karya, Ministry of the PUPR targets the construction of a drinking water supply system (SPAM) of 110 liters per second. Meanwhile, the target for the expansion of domestic connections (SR) is to increase by 235,225 SR. New funding for SPAM in 2022 will come from foreign loans or grants. The new SPAMs are Huntap Tondo 1 SPAM, Huntap Tondo 2 SPAM, Huntap Talise SPAM, Huntap Pombewe SPAM, Barombong IKK SPAM and Wosusokas Regional SPAM. Meanwhile, SR expansion will be achieved by expanding SPAM to 12,800 SR, optimizing SPAM to around 12,025 SR and relying on SPAM. At the same time, the terrestrial connectivity program in 2022 will be carried out on three tracks, namely the construction of nine national toll-free roads over a length of 239 kilometers, the preservation and structural improvement of 25 roads over 2,230 kilometers, and the management and emergency response. . The General Directorate of Roads of the PUPR Ministry said that the new activities to be carried out next year only concern the routine maintenance of roads and bridges and the replacement of bridges. These activities are included in the compulsory free activities program worth Rp 19.28 trillion, or 51.68 percent of the total indicative ceiling of the General Directorate of Highways. The General Directorate of Roads has two main objectives in 2024, namely the operation of toll roads of 4,630.25 kilometers and the percentage of stability of national roads at the level of 97%. Meanwhile, the completion of toll operations until the beginning of 2021 reached only 2,342.42 kilometers, while the percentage of stability of national roads stands at 91.27% or 47,017 kilometers. Watch the selected videos below: Discover more news on the topic of this article, here: Infrastructure quality content

