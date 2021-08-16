Donald Trump calls for Joe Biden’s resignation as British Foreign Secretary criticized for “being AWOL”





The United Kingdom and the United States are criticized for their handling of the worsening crisis in Afghanistan.

Donald Trump has called for Joe Biden’s resignation following the Taliban takeover – calling the current situation “shameful”.

In a statement, the former president wrote: “What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history!”

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been accused of “surrendering AWOL” after spending last week on vacation abroad as the situation deteriorated.

Tom Tugendhat, a veteran and Tory MP who now chairs the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, told the BBC he was unsure how the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Department would react – adding that it was “the biggest political disaster since Suez”.

Government officials said Mr Raab was personally overseeing the Foreign Office’s response, engaged with international partners and returned to the UK yesterday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Taliban should not be recognized as the government of Afghanistan, but added that it was clear there would be a new administration in the country very soon.

He also called on the West to adopt a “united position … so that we do everything possible to prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a breeding ground for terrorism”.

Mr Johnson confirmed that Sir Laurie Bristow, the UK’s ambassador to Afghanistan, had “worked tirelessly” to evacuate UK citizens – and traveled to Kabul airport to help process requests.

The Prime Minister added: ‘Our priority is to make sure that we live up to our obligations to the British nationals in Afghanistan, to all those who have helped the British effort in Afghanistan for 20 years, and to get them out as quickly as possible. .

“We will get out of it as much as possible in the next few days.”

The UN Security Council will meet later today.

A thousand additional troops were sent to Afghanistan to help evacuate US personnel and provide security at Kabul airport, taking over air traffic control.

However, the rapid collapse of the country’s government means that U.S. officials are increasingly concerned about the potential for increased terrorist threats against the United States.

In June, senior Pentagon officials said an extremist group such as Al Qaeda could regenerate in Afghanistan and pose a threat to the American homeland within two years.

Due to the development of the situation, they now believe that terrorist organizations could grow much faster than expected.

US intelligence agencies are currently working on a new timetable based on these developing threats.

All of this comes as authorities push back against criticism of what has been widely seen as an intelligence failure – and the precipitous evacuations from Kabul have been compared to the fall of Saigon in 1975.

Last month, President Joe Biden said the prospects that the Taliban “surpass everything and own the whole country are highly improbable” – something the die-hard Islamist group has now managed to achieve in little more than a day. week.

A senior intelligence official told the AP news agency: “A quick takeover by the Taliban was always a possibility. As the Taliban advanced, they eventually encountered little resistance. often change rapidly.

Veterans also expressed dismay at how quickly Afghanistan fell after 20 years of conflict, with more than 450 British servicemen losing their lives in the war.

Jack Cummings, a former Royal Engineer, said: “Was it worth it, probably not. Did I lose my legs for nothing, looks like. My friends died in vain, yes.”

