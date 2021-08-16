PM Modi unveils 25-year roadmap for New India with ambitious plans

New Delhi: In his eighth consecutive Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday proposed an ambitious development plan for the country for the next 25 years until the centenary of India’s independence in 2047, calling it “Amrit Kaal” (a period of emancipation) and announced a series of development programs, including a landmark 100 lakh crore “Gati Shakti” initiative to stimulate infrastructure and employment opportunities

Prime Minister Modi began his speech by congratulating the Indian athletes who competed in the Tokyo Olympics and were present at the Red Fort, the freedom fighters and all those who helped the country in its fight against the coronavirus after hoisting and unfurled the national flag. “This is a day to remember our great freedom fighters… The athletes who made us proud at the Tokyo Olympics are here with us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They not only won our hearts, but also inspired future generations, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

During his nearly 90-minute speech, Mr. Modi described the road map for a new and assertive India and added weight to his oft-quoted slogan “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”, adding a new appeal – “Sabka Prayas” (everyone’s effort), saying it would be very important for the achievement of all the country’s goals.

Calling to make the next 25 years glorious for India with “new thresholds, aspirations and dreams”, he said: “We should not limit the occasion of 75 years of Indian independence to one ceremony. We need to lay the groundwork for new resolutions and move forward with new resolutions… Amrit Kaal is 25 years old. But we don’t have to wait long to achieve our goals. We must start now… Our country must also change and we as citizens must also change… We started with the spirit of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas”. Today I ask the ramparts of the Red Fort that “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” and now Sakka Prayas are very important to the achievement of our goals. “

The aim of amrut kaal (golden hour), he said, is to build an India where “towns and villages have no development gap … an India where the government does not interfere unnecessarily in the lives of its inhabitants “.

Launching the National Hydrogen Mission for the production of green hydrogen or clean energy, he said the country will launch Prime Minister ‘Gati Shakti’ national master plan which will be “a broad program and fulfill the dreams of millions of compatriots “, adding that” this program of more than Rs 100 lakh crores will result in new employment opportunities for lakhs of young people “.

“In this Bharat ki vikas yatra, we must ensure that we achieve our goal of building an Aatma Nirbhar Bharat when we celebrate the 100 years of Indian independence. In the same way that we have made electricity accessible to 100% of households and that we have made real efforts to build toilets in 100% of households… we must go even further. 100 percent of villages should have roads, 100 percent of households should have bank accounts, 100 percent of beneficiaries should have Ayushman Bharat card, 100 percent of eligible people should have gas connection under the program Ujjwala and 100 percent of the beneficiaries should have Aawas, ”he added.

In the obvious context of the controversy over agricultural laws, Prime Minister Modi once again supported the agricultural reforms, claiming that they were initiated for the benefit of small farmers who made up 80 percent of the total farming community. “Chota kisan bane desh ki shaan (the small farmer will be the pride of the nation),” Prime Minister Modi said and said the rice available through government programs would be “fortified” (with nutrients) by 2024 .

On J&K, Prime Minister Modi said: “The delimitation commission has been formed in Jammu and Kashmir itself and preparations are also underway for the Assembly elections. Regarding development in Ladakh, he said, “Ladakh is undergoing a new phase of transformation where the government is focusing on building world-class infrastructure.”

Mr. Modi also said that India is fighting the challenges of terrorism and expansionism with great courage and cunning. He said India does not shy away from making tough decisions and has the political will to do so.

“India has given a stern signal to its enemies by carrying out surgical and airstrikes. This tells us that India is changing and can make the toughest decisions and does not hesitate to implement them. “, he added and assured that his government would leave. no effort has been made to strengthen the armed forces responsible for the security of the country.

Prime Minister Modi also said the country has taken a “moving decision” to commemorate August 14 as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” in “memory of the victims of the partition” and that “those who have been subjected to inhumane circumstances suffered torture treatment (and) could not even receive a dignified cremation must all remain alive and never be faded from our memories ”.

