‘Apolitical’ Alexander Vindman happy to help Biden win, shy about whistleblower





Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the White House national security assistant who sparked the chain of events that led to the investigation and the first impeachment of President Donald Trump, recently told one interviewer that if there had been no whistleblower complaint against Trump in the Ukraine affair, Vindman would not have “left things as they are.” Instead, Vindman said he would have devised another tactic to protect Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic rival for the presidency, from the damage done by Trump’s actions.

“What would have happened if there hadn’t been a whistleblower?” What would I have done? Vindman wondered during an interview with Benjamin Wittes from the Brookings Institution’s Lawfare podcast. Vindman said he wanted to testify against the president. But if it hadn’t been for a Congressional investigation to testify, Vindman said, “I should have either stomped up and down or found some other way to really respond to an attack on our system. democratic.”

Vindman, during a publicity tour for his new book Here, Right Matters, explained that in late summer 2019, he believed Trump was “on the verge” of successfully putting pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce a corruption investigation in Ukraine that includes the questionable business connections of Hunter Biden, candidate Biden’s drug addict son. It was a vulnerable moment for the Democratic candidate. “I don’t know what I would have done in this case,” Vindman said. “But the current president, President Biden, would have been absolutely hurt, and who knows if he would have ended up as a Democratic candidate, because President Trump had made his business corrupt.”

Vindman was therefore determined to act. As it turned out, House Democrats gave Vindman the opportunity he wanted. Even though they knew they could never win Trump’s conviction in the Senate, their hasty impeachment inquiry at least was hasty until, compared to their second impeachment of Trump in 2021, was aimed at weaken the president ahead of his 2020 re-election effort. Vindman emerged as the star witness in that investigation, and once it was over, even though he was angry with the Senate for not convicting Trump, he was happy to have played a role in the viability of Biden’s campaign and ultimately in promoting Trump. defeat.

His testimony, along with others, Vindman said, was “the first crack, the first breach in the president’s demands for good governance … It has been brought to light for large parts of this country that the president is in fact a corrupt actor. ” His testimony, Vindman said, along with the strain of the Covid pandemic and also the racial unrest, “came together to allow President Biden to defeat President Trump.”

“We helped with that,” Vindman told Lawfare, with a touch of pride. “We the officials, the anti-corruption antibodies, helped with that. And then the public, the American citizens, ultimately held the president accountable where the Senate failed. And that, I think, is a success.”

At this point in the conversation, Wittes raised a question. Trump supporters would say what Vindman just described was precisely what they feared about the Deep State: a faceless, unelected official deep within the bureaucracy trying to sway the political process for defeat a president who had been elected by tens of millions of Americans. voters. Trump might say, ‘Listen to that Vindman guy,’ ”Wittes suggested. “’He just described as an achievement that he and others in the Deep State helped the public decide to vote against me. That’s actually what I’ve been saying about the deep state from the start. It’s the Alex Vindmans, the Pete Strzoks, and the Andy McCabes, and they all want Democrats to win. What’s your response to that? On the one hand, you talk about apolitical service, and you clearly mean it, but on the other hand, part of your definition of success was that you helped Joe Biden topple Donald Trump. Reconcile that for me. “

Vindman responded with a provocative and selfish response. My opponents are partisan and political, he argued, while I am not. “The judgments that come to me that would qualify me as a deep starter are partisan and political judgments,” Vindman explained, “when an unbiased and fair assessment would suggest that all I did was do my duty. reported what we saw, we gave factual testimony, and left it up to political actors to move forward with impeachment or embolden the president by not holding him accountable. ”Never mind that Vindman said earlier that if political actors hadn’t taken action against Trump, Vindman should have found another way to do it himself.

When discussing impeachment, Vindman presented his testimony as his main contribution to the events. But at least as important was his role in the whistleblower complaint that launched the Trump-Ukraine inquiry. During the impeachment, Republicans came to believe that Vindman was the one who started the whistleblower train, then denied that he knew how it happened.

Impeachment testimony revealed that Vindman, who in his role as national security aide listened to the Trump-Zelensky call, spoke to six people about the president’s conversation. He told his brother, who was a lawyer at the NSC. He spoke about it to three other NSC officials, John Eisenberg, Michael Ellis and Tim Morrison. Then he told two people outside the NSC, who he said both had full security clearance and a “need to know.” One of them was George Kent, a State Department official who dealt with Ukraine. And the other was – Vindman wouldn’t say.

When, in his testimony to the impeachment committee, Republicans asked who was the last person Vindman spoke about on the appeal, Vindman’s lawyer barred him from discussing it, telling GOP lawmakers: “You must protect the identity of the whistleblower. ” The lawyer was allowed to block lawmakers because Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chair of the committee, urged Vindman to keep the identity of the latter a secret.

During Vindman’s public testimony, Republican Representative Devin Nunes asked Vindman about the people Vindman discussed the Trump-Zelensky appeal with. Nunes went through them all before coming to the last unnamed person. At that point, Schiff intervened. Nunes needs to stop discussing the topic, Schiff said. “We have to protect the whistleblower,” Schiff warned. “Please stop. I want to make sure that there is no effort to denounce the whistleblower through these procedures. “

The situation could hardly have been clearer. “At the end of the day, we know Vindman is the person talking to the whistleblower,” said a senior Republican official who discussed the issue for my book Obsession. “All the facts show that Vindman here is the coefficient, that he triggered it all. For all intents and purposes, Vindman is the whistleblower here, but he managed to get someone else to do his dirty work. in its place.”

By the way, Republicans learned during the investigation that the whistleblower, whose name was never publicly disclosed, had a previous working relationship with one of the Democratic presidential candidates of 2020 – who would later be Joe Biden.

In the Lawfare podcast, Wittes explained to Vindman the basics of the whistleblower issue. “In the book, you say you don’t know who the whistleblower is,” Wittes said. “But you also describe circumstances that suggest you have a pretty good idea of ​​who it must be. Is it right ? “

“It’s fair,” Vindman said. He went on to say that there was “doubt” about the identity of the person, and that doubt “calls for extreme caution”.

But Wittes went further. “You have every reason, depending on the circumstances, to assume that this is someone you describe in the book,” he told Vindman. “But you never asked that person, you wouldn’t ask that person, and you have no other way of knowing it to be authoritative. Is that right?

“This is absolutely correct,” Vindman said. “Actually, I don’t know for sure who the person is.

It’s safe to say that no Republican investigator during impeachment would believe Vindman. And Vindman’s next statement wouldn’t do anything to change their minds. “I think the whistleblower is a sophisticated player in his own right,” Vindman said, with some admiration. “When they drafted their whistleblower complaint, they attributed it to multiple sources. So that just adds to that pretty reasonable doubt as to who the original source is, who was involved in the original complaint.”

The idea then was to cover up the origins of the whistleblower’s complaint, even if it would be used for the most public reason imaginable. Wittes never asked about the last unnamed person Vindman spoke to – the one whose name Adam Schiff ruled must be kept under wraps.

On August 3, the New York Times’ book section tweeted: “Alexander Vindman, the whistleblower during Trump’s first impeachment, did not expect to become a key figure in the spotlight of history. ” The tweet was likely written by a staff member who didn’t know much about the history of the impeachment. After all, Vindman has repeatedly denied being the whistleblower. But Vindman doesn’t correct the Times. Instead, he retweeted the tweet.

It should be noted, for the record, that the Federal Whistleblower Act does not apply to the President of the United States. There is no Inspector General at the White House. The idea of ​​applying the whistleblower law to the president was ludicrous from the start. But Congress could do whatever it wanted, and Schiff and President Nancy Pelosi went ahead, as they hoped to cripple Trump by 2020.

Now, looking back, Vindman takes pride in his role in trying to bring down the president and protect the president’s main rival. That’s why some Lawfare podcast listeners might be surprised to hear Vindman say, towards the end, that “I still consider myself apolitical.” In fact, he took part in one of the most political exercises imaginable and still won’t describe his full role in it.

