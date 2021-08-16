US Department of Homeland Security warns of terrorist violence linked to Trump election conspiracies





Last Friday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a new National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin warning of an increased threat environment across the United States from August 13 to November 11. The newsletter explicitly cited fascist conspiracy theories propagated by former President Donald. Trump regarding perceived voter fraud and alleged reinstatement.

The intelligence bulletin noted the emergence of COVID-19 variants and, with it, the possible reimposition of public health restrictions as a potential driver of violence from anti-government groups. The bulletin also cited the reopening of schools and the upcoming 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks as possible targets of violence. However, no specific threat was cited by the agency.

In an interview with CNN, John Cohen, head of DHS’s intelligence and analysis bureau, called the online threats very similar to those we saw before January 6. Cohen paraphrased online comments seen by the agency as saying the system is broken, taking action in their own hands and pulling out the gallows.

Supporters of President Donald Trump in clothing associated with the Proud Boys attend a rally at Freedom Plaza on Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo / Luis M. Alvarez)

According to Cohen, concerns from a law enforcement perspective are that at some point all the conspiracy theories that indicate that a change occurs in the process will somehow wear off. And the question is going to be, are people going to try to use violence in or in pursuit of this false narrative?

In an interview with NBC News last Wednesday, a DHS spokesperson said: We are currently in an environment of heightened threat from terrorism, and DHS is aware of previous cases of violence associated with the spread of disinformation, false stories and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

A second DHS official told NBC News that the 2020 election conspiracy theories propagated by Trump and virtually the entire Republican Party had migrated from obscure internet forums to more traditional forums. We are concerned about calls for violence, he said.

In the run-up to the Jan.6 coup attempt, DHS refused to issue a threat ballot or designate on that day certification of the Electoral College vote by a joint session of the US Congress as a special national security event (NSSE). Instead, a Jan. 5 intelligence product produced by the DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis, said there was nothing significant to report.

In doing so, DHS, then led by Trump appointees, ignored thousands of tips pouring into national intelligence and law enforcement agencies, including DHS, FBI, DC Metropolitan Police and Capitol Police, warning of a violent attack on Congress aimed at blocking the certification of Joe Bidens’ electoral victory.

Former acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf has yet to appear before a House or Senate committee to explain why this is the case, and Democrats have not issued subpoenas for the compel testimony.

Last week, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) released the first of three reports regarding DHS’s failure to designate January 6 as a Special National Safety Event or to issue a Special Event Assessment Note (SEAR). . The report does not criticize DHS for this astonishing omission and instead attributes it to confusion among various federal agencies as to who can apply for such designations.

This ridiculous escape is revealed by the fact that over the past four years, DHS has designated 13 events as Special National Security Events, eight of which have occurred in the Washington DC area. Previous NSSE events include State of the Union speeches, Democratic and Republican conventions, and presidential inaugurations.

During the same period, DHS received over 104,000 submissions for events requiring a SEAR rating, of which 1,717 took place in the National Capitol area. Thousands of SEAR requests were submitted by federal and local agencies, including DHS, Capitol Police, and the National Park Service, from 2017 to 2021. These events included the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida; Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s funeral and the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington DC

Rumors that Trump would be reinstated in August have been fueled by far-right Republican politicians and their allies, such as MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Lindell recently hosted dozens of Republican Party officials for a three-day cyber symposium, which promoted the lie that the Chinese Communist Party transferred votes from Trump to Joe Biden via the internet.

An example of the symbiotic relationship between the Republican Party and fascist militias occurred in Los Angeles on Saturday. As LA police watched, hundreds of Trump supporters, including dozens of Proud Boys, rallied at city hall against mask warrants and assaulted counter-protesters and reporters.

The far-right rally featured placards and shirts denouncing vaccines, China, Governor Gavin Newsom, socialism, Antifa and masks, as well as Christian bible verses and statements that Jesus is king and that his blood is my vaccine. Fascist speakers openly called for violence against their opponents.

At least one person was stabbed during the event, but the LAPD said no arrests had been made. In an Instagram post, the LAPD omitted the presence of dozens of Proud Boys. Instead, he wrote that his officers were on hand to maintain order after a scuffle broke out between Antifa and people gathered for the authorized event.

A similar event took place last week in Portland, where police allowed pro-Trump far-right protesters to attack counter-protesters. Among the right-wing protesters were individuals who participated in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

One fascist identified in both the Jan. 6 coup attempt and the Los Angeles protest, as well as the Proud Boy riot outside the Wi Spa in Los Angeles last month, is Tony Moon . Moon admitted to being on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 and several photographs have been released showing him assaulting reporters last Saturday, but he has yet to be arrested or charged.

