PM Imran Khan to call NSC meeting today





Prime Minister Imran Khan pictured during a live telethon. Photo: FilePM Imran Khan will hold a meeting of the National Security Committee today, sources said. CNS meeting to examine the security situation after the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban. President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan on Sunday after the Taliban surrounded Kabul.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today (Monday) to discuss the security situation in Afghanistan, sources said.

According to sources, the NSC will examine the situation in Afghanistan, after the Taliban consolidated their grip on the country two decades later.

President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday and admitted that the insurgents won the 20 Years War.

The surprisingly rapid collapse of the government, with the takeover of the presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday evening by the Afghan Taliban, has sparked fear and panic in the capital.

Thousands of people were trying to escape Kabul on Monday with scenes of chaos as crowds gathered at the airport.

Prime Minister Imran Khan held talks with Turkish President Erdogan on Sunday, with the two leaders reviewing the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The prime minister had told Erdogan that the NSC would meet on Monday to deliberate further on developments. The two leaders would consult again after the meeting, with a view to coordinating their efforts.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to continue all efforts towards an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan.

Pakistan to present position after NSC meeting, FM Qureshi says

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed that the prime minister will chair the CNS meeting today, saying Islamabad will give his position after the meeting.

The foreign minister said the Afghan issue and the security of the country will be discussed during the meeting.

“A large Afghan delegation is in Pakistan,” he said, adding that the delegation was in Islamabad for consultations with Pakistan.

He said Pakistani government officials will meet with Afghan delegations today at the Foreign Ministry and the talks will revolve around progress and peace in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister said that after Ashura, Prime Minister Imran Khan called on Pakistani government officials to hold consultations with neighboring countries of Afghanistan regarding the situation in the country.

He said the main reason for holding talks with the Afghan government is to ensure that a consensus-based outcome is achieved.

Speaking on India, Qureshi said New Delhi should take a responsible stance, saying the world seeks peace in the region.

“The world expects India to play a positive role [in the Afghanistan crisis]”, he said.” For the betterment of the region, India must act responsibly. “

Pakistan has “no favorites” in Afghanistan, says FM Qureshi

The day before, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had made it clear that Pakistan had “no favorites” in Afghanistan and wished to maintain good relations with its neighbors.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, the foreign minister said that “when the time comes, Pakistan will recognize the Taliban government in accordance with international consensus, realities on the ground, as well as Pakistan’s national interests “.

“Pakistan agrees that there should be no military solution to the Afghan problem and wants all problems to be resolved through dialogue,” he said, adding that the country’s agenda was to see development and prosperity from Afghanistan.

Qureshi had said he would soon discuss the Afghan issue with leaders of neighboring countries including China, Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, adding that India should also make efforts to resolve the Afghan issue.

He had said that the situation in Afghanistan is changing rapidly, however, the Pakistani Embassy in the country is functioning normally.

“Pakistan has always played the role of facilitator in Afghanistan and will continue to do so,” Qureshi said. “This is our neighboring country, so we want to establish a good relationship with it.”

Towards the end of his press briefing, FM Qureshi said that Afghan leaders must work together to find a solution that will save the lives and property of the Afghan people.

