GMB’s Kate Garraway lashes out at Boris Johnson for comments on ‘terror’ in Afghanistan

Kate Garraway denounced Boris Johnson for his comments on Afghanistan on Monday morning Good Morning Britain.

In recent days, the Taliban have taken control of large areas of Afghanistan, with the group taking control of the city of Kabul and the presidential palace over the weekend.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on the escalating crisis in Afghanistan on Sunday as the Taliban took control of the city of Kabul.

The Prime Minister said: I think it is very important that the West works collectively to get this new government, whether by the Taliban or anyone else, that no one wants Afghanistan to go back fertile ground for terrorism and we don’t ‘I think it is in the best interests of the Afghan people that they return to their pre-2001 status.







However, one person who didn’t seem too impressed with the Prime Minister’s remarks was Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway.

Speaking on the Monday show with co-host Charlotte Hawkins and guests Kevin Maguire, deputy editor of the Daily Mirror, and Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell, Kate discussed the crisis in Afghanistan which s ‘is produced following the withdrawal of the American and British armed forces from the country.

Kate asked: So, has it all been a gigantic failure?

You hear Boris Johnson say Oh, we must not let this become a place where terror reoccurs, but it will!

What will stop him?







Columnist Amanda Platell noted that while the British government wanted to send troops to Afghanistan to help, cuts to the defense budget make it too difficult.

Kate added: I suspect there will be a lot of people saying enough is enough.

Kevin Maguire noted that the Western presence in Afghanistan has been a twenty-year experience.

Kate replied: I don’t know, Kevin, because if you are the Taliban and you are there listening and you hear all these people going away, if you are a government in such an unstable part of the world. , you just feel like the forces that have been supporting you, surrendering you, don’t you? “







She continued: They must be entrenched over so many centuries, the inevitability of that kind of that kind of political system returning.

It just had to seem inevitable and it was better for them to run and flee for their safety rather than find themselves in yet another massive conflict.

She also noted that there were other countries in NATO rather than just the UK and US and that there was no will among most countries to maintain a presence in Afghanistan. .

