Politics
GMB’s Kate Garraway lashes out at Boris Johnson for comments on ‘terror’ in Afghanistan
Kate Garraway denounced Boris Johnson for his comments on Afghanistan on Monday morning Good Morning Britain.
In recent days, the Taliban have taken control of large areas of Afghanistan, with the group taking control of the city of Kabul and the presidential palace over the weekend.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke on the escalating crisis in Afghanistan on Sunday as the Taliban took control of the city of Kabul.
The Prime Minister said: I think it is very important that the West works collectively to get this new government, whether by the Taliban or anyone else, that no one wants Afghanistan to go back fertile ground for terrorism and we don’t ‘I think it is in the best interests of the Afghan people that they return to their pre-2001 status.
However, one person who didn’t seem too impressed with the Prime Minister’s remarks was Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway.
Speaking on the Monday show with co-host Charlotte Hawkins and guests Kevin Maguire, deputy editor of the Daily Mirror, and Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell, Kate discussed the crisis in Afghanistan which s ‘is produced following the withdrawal of the American and British armed forces from the country.
Kate asked: So, has it all been a gigantic failure?
You hear Boris Johnson say Oh, we must not let this become a place where terror reoccurs, but it will!
What will stop him?
Columnist Amanda Platell noted that while the British government wanted to send troops to Afghanistan to help, cuts to the defense budget make it too difficult.
Kate added: I suspect there will be a lot of people saying enough is enough.
Kevin Maguire noted that the Western presence in Afghanistan has been a twenty-year experience.
Kate replied: I don’t know, Kevin, because if you are the Taliban and you are there listening and you hear all these people going away, if you are a government in such an unstable part of the world. , you just feel like the forces that have been supporting you, surrendering you, don’t you? “
She continued: They must be entrenched over so many centuries, the inevitability of that kind of that kind of political system returning.
It just had to seem inevitable and it was better for them to run and flee for their safety rather than find themselves in yet another massive conflict.
She also noted that there were other countries in NATO rather than just the UK and US and that there was no will among most countries to maintain a presence in Afghanistan. .
* Good Morning Britain airs weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on ITV with episodes aired on ITV Hub.
Sources
2/ https://www.irishmirror.ie/tv/gmbs-kate-garraway-hits-out-24766557
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]