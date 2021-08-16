



Some swing voters from Trump to Biden are showing the first signs of bitterness over President Biden despite his big win with a $ 1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package freeing the Senate.

Why it matters: Democrats are counting on Biden’s brand of governance and management of COVID-19 and the economy to save them in next year’s midterm elections.

Each president’s honeymoon is finally coming to an end. What to watch out for is whether these results match an asterisk or reflect a growing trend that should concern the White House.

Driving the News: Two of the 13 men and women in the latest Engagious / Schlesinger discussion groups, held online Tuesday night, said they would vote for Donald Trump if they could do so in their 2020 election ballot.

Three expressed reservations about Biden’s political achievements. Participants live in swing states and voted for Trump in 2016, then Biden in 2020. Although a focus group is not a statistically significant sample like a poll, the responses show how some voters in crucial states are thinking. and talk about current events.

What they’re saying: Those who want more of Biden have expressed concerns about everything from US-Mexico border security to their general perceptions of his insecurity, acknowledging they are confused by the noise and disinformation.

“He’s not shifting his policies like he said at the start,” said Shannon F. of Pennsylvania. Trump has done more every time he was in office. My concern, I think, is now over trying to filter the facts from the rumors, ”said Ann B. of Arizona.

What we’re looking at: Most panelists said they believe Trump’s influence is waning even though 12 of 13 said they still expect him to show up again and 10 of 13 voters said he still sets the tone for the Republican Party.

Ten of the 13 said Trump’s endorsements would not affect their own votes for next year’s midterm candidates.

The bottom line: Former President Trump doesn’t have much influence over voters he won in 2016 and then lost in 2020, ”said Rich Thau, president of Engagious, who moderated the focus groups .

“From what we’ve heard this month, hell is unlikely to get much back.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/focus-groups-some-swing-voters-souring-on-biden-96076728-acd3-46e6-8e3b-d0a77003817d.html

