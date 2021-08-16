Indonesian President Joko Widodo pledges more aid to those affected by Covid-19, SE Asia News & Top Stories

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo on Monday August 16 pledged to continue expansive government spending policies in Indonesia next year to bolster social and economic recovery, warning that great uncertainties will persist with the protracted Covid-19 pandemic .

The health sector will always be a priority next year as the government continues its efforts to control Covid-19, Joko said in his 2022 state budget speech.

Social protection programs for the poor and vulnerable and plans to reduce inequalities will stand out in next year’s budget program, with total planned spending of 2,708,700 billion rupees ($ 255.5 billion Singaporeans), he added.

Of this amount, 9.4% would be spent on managing the pandemic and other health care issues.

Next year, the Indonesian economy is expected to grow between 5 and 5.5 percent.

“We will exert maximum effort to reach the ceiling of the growth target of 5.5%. However, we must remain vigilant because the development of Covid-19 is still very dynamic,” Joko said.

True to his practice of delivering the annual speech in tribal attire, Mr. Joko arrived in Parliament in mountain sandals and traditional clothing from the Baduy, a tribe from remote areas of Banten Province.

Earlier today, in his annual State of the Nation address as Indonesia celebrated its Independence Day, the president called on his people to continue working together and remain resilient, noting that the coronavirus had made the country stronger and had spurred it to make rapid improvements to face future challenges.

“The crisis, the recession and the pandemic are like a fire if they happen, there is a lot we can learn from them. The fire burns us, but they also light us up,” Jokowi said, as it is popularly called in Parliament.

He reminded Indonesians that the nation had overcome various crises and viewed them as tests that strengthened its social, political and economic foundations.

Indonesia is fighting the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus that has struck the world’s fourth most populous country with a record number of daily infections and deaths last month.

Stricter containment measures taken since July 3 have brought down the number of new daily infections on the islands of Java and Bali, where 60% of the population lives, but cases have increased in other parts of the country. the archipelago.

Since the start of the pandemic, the most populous country in Southeast Asia has recorded 3.85 million infections and more than 117,000 deaths.

Health services provided by the state as well as the private sector in the country’s 34 provinces have improved over the past 1 years as the country struggles to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“The number of health services in many areas has increased dramatically, whether it is additional hospital beds or support facilities,” Joko noted in his speech, stressing that this would provide a basis stronger to Indonesia to improve the well-being of people when the pandemic is over.

The pandemic has sounded the alarm for Indonesia to pay more attention to the weak links in its health system.

Mr Joko said the lack of self-sufficiency in the pharmaceutical, vaccine and medical equipment industries “remains a major drawback that we must address”.

He noted that the pandemic has boosted the development of Indonesia’s domestic pharmaceutical industry, including ongoing efforts to develop the country’s own Covid-19 vaccine and strengthen the medical oxygen industry.

Public awareness of health has also increased considerably. “Healthy lifestyle, maintaining environmental hygiene, exercising and consuming nutritious food has become a culture,” he said.

“It is a valuable asset for building a healthier society and developing high quality human capital.”

But health is a shared goal. “If you want to be healthy, other people have to be healthy too,” Joko said. “If someone is infected with Covid-19, it will pose risks to others.”