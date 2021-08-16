PM Narendra Modi greets people on Parsi New Year 2021





Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised their contributions to the country PTI New Delhi

Last update: Aug 16, 2021 1:06 PM IS

Aug 16, 2021 1:06 PM IS FOLLOW US ON:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the Parsi community on their New Year’s Eve and praised their contributions to the country. He tweeted: “Parsi New Years Greetings. Pray for a year filled with happiness, prosperity and good health. ”“ India cherishes the outstanding contributions of the Parsi community in different sectors. Navroz Mubarak! ”He said. New Year greetings Parsi. Pray for a year filled with happiness, prosperity and good health. India cherishes the outstanding contributions of the Parsi community in different sectors. Navroz Mubarak! – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2021 On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted his fellow citizens on the eve of the Parsi New Year and said that the contribution of the Parsi community to social and national life is incomparable. In a message, the President said: “On the auspicious occasion of the Parsi New Year, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Parsi brothers and sisters. The contribution of the Parsi community in social and national life is unparalleled, Kovind said. Read: Navroz Mubarak 2021: WhatsApp pictures, wishes, quotes, messages and greetings to share on Parsi New Year Their way of life, work style and unwavering dedication to preserving their culture arouses a sense of appreciation among locals towards the Parsi community, he said. This annual festival celebrated by the Parsi society is an occasion of joy and enthusiasm for them and for all others, according to a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. “May this Parsi New Year celebration bring unity, prosperity and happiness to everyone’s life and further strengthen the spirit of mutual harmony and brotherhood among citizens,” he said. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/india/navroz-mubarak-pm-narendra-modi-greets-people-on-parsi-new-year-2021-4091195.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos