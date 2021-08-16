The fall of Afghanistan – Arkansas Times





The fall of Afghanistan is THE news today and here is the opportunity for all local experts to speak out.

It was not unexpected, except perhaps for its speed. It’s a debacle for President Biden. If there had been an orderly retreat, would the outcome have been any different?

I liked two reviews, one local and one from the Beltway crowd. First, from Senator Jim Hendren, the former Republican.

So what do we learn from this? 1. Nation building rarely works 2. A small contingent of US troops backed by US air power can make a huge strategic difference. 3. This withdrawal was horribly executed. 4. The world is broken. (5/5)

Jim Hendren (@ JimHendren1) August 15, 2021

Then there was David Frum, writer for The Atlantic:

As pro-Trump voices shift from hailing Trump for abandoning Afghanistan to slamming Biden for abandoning Afghanistan, I remember a line from a novel about Germany in the 1930s. have a huge advantage over us: their absolute shamelessness. “

David Frum (@davidfrum) August 15, 2021

There is a lot of fault to be made in the 20-year American effort to stabilize a country that has defied stabilization for centuries by the British, French, Russians and others. But let’s not forget Trump. Remember:

It’s a memory of another big deal from her former boss that the cheeky Sarah Huckabee chose to forget today in her bidenization of an Arkansas gubernatorial race (a campaign in which she has not yet given free access to journalists):

It is a humbling shame what is happening to America and our leadership in the world under Joe Biden. Pray for the heroic men and women of our armed forces who should never again sacrifice in vain.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) August 15, 2021

Donald Trump was right to want to leave Afghanistan. Joe Biden was right to try to follow Trump’s plan. The end is painful – first for the loss and damage to life in this failed nation-building exercise. Also for the billions wasted.

Afghan was not ready for a moderate central government. The cheers of the men as the Taliban again began to force women to remain in the shadows in Kabul tells us a lot about this.

This instant reversal of progress for women Twitter feed is one of the saddest things I read today.

Hi, this is @KhushbuOShea, editor-in-chief of @FullerProject. I am one of hundreds of foreign journalists who have spent time in Afghanistan since 2001. Unlike many, I have had the privilege of working for Afghan media companies. Here is what many former Afghan colleagues and journalists are seeing:

The Fuller Project (@FullerProject) August 15, 2021

The simple question for critics is: how many more years and how many billions more would it take for Afghanistan to fend for itself (in a way acceptable to the tastes of the United States)?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arktimes.com/arkansas-blog/2021/08/15/the-fall-of-afghanistan

