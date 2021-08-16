Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the key meeting today; recognition of the Taliban regime on the cards





Following the overthrow of the government led by Ashraf Ghani, Pakistan’s National Security Committee will meet on Monday to discuss the implications of the current situation. Chaired by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the meeting will see the participation of civilian and military leaders, including DG ISI Faiz Hameed and Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. The main question that should be discussed is whether the country should recognize the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. It comes amid speculation that countries like China and Iran are also likely to recognize the new Afghan government.

According to reports in Pakistani media, the government headed by Imran Khan urged the terrorist group not to use the word “emirate” to avoid legitimacy issues. The day before, the spokesman of the Pakistani foreign ministry, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, had declared that his country would continue its efforts for a “political settlement”. In addition, he added that the Pakistani Embassy in Afghanistan is extending its assistance to its citizens, Afghan nationals and diplomats.

Afghan political leaders such as President Ulusi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani, Salah-ud-din Rabbani, Mohammad Yunus Qanooni, Ustad Mohammad Karim Khalili, Ahmad Zia Massoud, Ahmad Wali Massoud, Abdul Latif Pedram and Khalid Noor have arrived in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a call from British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to discuss the “situation which is rapidly becoming involved” in Pakistan. On this occasion, he stressed the need for the international community to continue its engagement with Afghanistan.

I got a constructive call from @DominicRaab today. We talked:

The Rapidly Developing Situation in Afghanistan: Pakistan’s steadfast support reiterated for a peaceful settlement and the need for continued engagement of international communities with Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) August 15, 2021 Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

As the Taliban stormed into Kabul, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country with his associates and reportedly reached Tajikistan. In a statement released in an undisclosed location, Ghani said: “If nothing is done, countless patriots would be martyred and the city of Kabul would be devastated, resulting in a major humanitarian catastrophe in the city of six million people. . The Taliban had made it clear that they were ready to carry out a bloody attack on all of Kabul and the inhabitants of Kabul Sharif. In order to avoid a flood of blood, I decided to leave ”.

In another development, the US State Department and Defense Department have revealed that nearly 6,000 US troops will be deployed to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. They will ensure the safe evacuation of thousands of U.S. citizens, local U.S. mission personnel in Kabul and their families, and vulnerable Afghan nationals over the next 48 hours. For now, the United States has secured the perimeter of the airport, raising hopes for many who are waiting to leave the country. Meanwhile, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told media that the terrorist group aims to form an open and inclusive Islamic government in Afghanistan.

