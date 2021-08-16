Boris Johnson says world leaders must do ‘all we can’ to prevent Afghanistan from becoming fertile ground for terrorism





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Prime Minister Boris Johnson He said the UK will work with the UN Security Council and NATO to send a clear message, but will not enter into bilateral negotiations with the extremist group. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country yesterday, as Taliban fighters entered the capital Kabul and Western countries rushed to evacuate citizens and diplomats from their respective embassies, and the city fell hours later. Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise Insurgents defeated government troops and regained control of the country within weeks, as US-led forces withdrew after a 20-year military campaign. Mr Johnson called a meeting of the Cobra government’s emergency committee, when fighters were ready to take control, and it was announced that Parliament would be recalled on Wednesday so MPs could discuss the situation. Our priority is to ensure that we meet our obligations to British nationals in Afghanistan; to all those who have helped the British effort in Afghanistan for 20 years and to bring them out as quickly as possible, Mr Johnson said. The situation remains very difficult and it is clear that very soon there will be a new government in Kabul or a new political dispensation, as you mean. I think it’s very important that the West works collectively to get this new government, whether it’s the Taliban or anyone else. Afghanistan that it should fall back to this pre-2001 state. Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the defense committee and former soldier, criticized the pullout and said MPs should vote on the return of British forces to the war-torn country. or abandon the Afghan people and provide a new haven for terrorism. He said: The humanitarian catastrophe which is about to unfold will be catastrophic, the migration challenges will be enormous. We will see more terrorist attacks. Labor called on Home Secretary Priti Patel to urgently expand the resettlement program for Afghans who have worked with the British military and government organizations for the past 20 years. Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: The return of the Taliban is likely to drive thousands from their homes, with women and girls at particular risk. The UK government must put in place specific safe and legal asylum channels to help provide support. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has come under fire after spending last week on vacation abroad as the situation in Afghanistan deteriorated. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said Mr Raab was returning to the UK yesterday and personally overseeing the department’s response to the crisis. However, Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy said her absence during a time of major international upheaval was unacceptable. That the foreign minister becomes AWOL during an international crisis of this magnitude is simply shameful, she said. A disaster unfolds before our eyes and while the Foreign Minister is nowhere to be found, hundreds of British nationals are evacuated and his department is canceling scholarships for young Afghans. Among senior parliamentarians, the speed of the Afghan collapse was shocked after the West invested billions in building up the country’s armed forces. In just over a week, many towns fell to the Taliban without a fight after tribal elders intervened to negotiate the withdrawal of government forces to prevent bloodshed. While much of the anger was directed at the United States for its decision to withdraw its forces, precipitating the collapse, some MPs expressed concern that Britain could have done more to avoid the crisis. Mr Johnson said, however, that while the US move had sped things up, the end was inevitable. It was in many ways something that was a chronicle of a predicted event. We had known for a long time that this was the way it was, he said.

