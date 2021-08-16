Not just the Taliban, Pak Too is back in the corridors of power in Afghanistan as Ghani makes a silent exit amid crisis





There may be debates about the origin of the Taliban, in Afghanistan or in Pakistan, but the fundamentalist insurgency organization – which is also one of the best-known terrorist groups in the world and is now back in the halls of power. in Afghanistan – has always been an instrument of Pakistan, a country that uses support and the spread of terror to other countries as a basic political measure.

Pakistan created the movement known as the Taliban to exploit the feelings of normal Afghans who were brutally suppressed and killed by various tribal warlords across the country called mujahideen fighters or jihadist warriors to defend their own interests. Neighboring Afghanistan used refugee Afghan students studying hard-line Islam in different madrasas in Pakistan to create a massive fundamentalist insurgent group called the Taliban led by Mullah Mohammed Omar, a Pashtun mujahedin.

The Mujahedin waged an almost decade-long war against USSR troops in Afghanistan, but failed to form a centralized government once the USSR was eliminated. Instead, they became terrorist warlords ruling different parts of the country, in pockets, and engaged in brutal human rights abuses to advance their own agenda for power. Incidentally, these mujahedin were also a Pakistani creation, helped by the United States to confront the USSR. In widespread hatred of the Mujahedin atrocities, Pakistan saw a window of opportunity to make further inroads into Afghanistan and used the Taliban for it.

To gain public support, the Taliban presented itself as a student or Taliban movement. Victimized by the Mujahedin warlords, the movement decided to take up arms against the atrocities of the various Mujahedin factions. The Taliban have gained broad support across Afghanistan and Afghans abroad. But support quickly waned after the Taliban emerged as a stronger ruling faction.

Afghanistan, which had never seen a religious leader rule the country, would soon have a brutal religious insurgent group in power all over the country, a group that made women slaves and mostly men. to terror. During the Taliban regime, apart from drug trafficking, only radicalism and fundamentalism developed in the country.

Pakistan, in fact, has simply replaced Mujahedin terror in Afghanistan with a more brutal form of Taliban terror. While the Mujahedin warlords were not accountable to Pakistan, the Taliban terror drew its resources from Pakistan itself.

September 1994 saw the first emergence of the Taliban in Kandahar province. In one year, they have overtaken the whole province. And in September 1996, the whole country. Less than a year after their emergence, they captured a province that represented 8% of the total land area of ​​landlocked Afghanistan. And the following year, they invaded another 80% of the country.

The remaining 10% of Afghanistan who opposed him came from its northern regions of the country with different ethnic communities like Tajiks, Uzbeks, Turkmens and Hazaras. They bravely fought the Taliban unlike most other parts of the country where rival factions either decided not to fight the Taliban or were simply bought by them with money.

According to a New York Times analysis published in 1996, Pakistan through the Taliban wanted to have greater depth in Central Asia and provided the Taliban with all they needed in ammunition, food and fuel. The 1994 Spin Boldak skirmish was a turning point for the Taliban. Spin Boldak is a border town on the Pakistan-Afghan border in Kandahar province. The Taliban recovered 800 trucks of Soviet weapons and ammunition hidden in caves. Already possessing Pakistani weapons, ammunition and money, this huge addition proved to be more than enough to equip the Taliban to advance rapidly across the country.

Bitterly divided rival factions have either been unable to fight a group of fundamentalist insurgents backed by Pakistan or have simply chosen to buy back the money given by Pakistan to the Taliban. Some of them fought, but with the Taliban heavily laden with Pakistani and Soviet weapons, they fell short.

After the Taliban established their rule in Kabul, they called on Al Qaeda to make Afghanistan their base. The Taliban regime between 1996 and 2001 was actually aided by Pakistan and Al Qaeda. About 3,000 Al-Qaeda terrorists, as well as 30,000 Pakistani soldiers, according to a book, The Longest War The War in Afghanistan by Dr Thomas Bruce, were part of the Taliban’s security mechanisms in the country.

Pakistan, in fact, throughout its emergence and reign in Afghanistan, aided the Taliban with political, military and financial support, even after the UN imposed sanctions on the Taliban for their support of Al- Qaeda.

Even after September 11, Pakistan’s action against the Taliban has always been a sham. On the one hand, Pakistan was receiving aid and financial aid from the United States for its aid in the war against terrorism, Al-Qaeda, the Taliban and the Haqqani network, but at the same time, it was also creating a safe haven in Pakistan and this was in fact the main reason why the United States, under former President Donald Trump, decided to stop its financial support to Pakistan – to support Afghan terrorist groups like the Taliban and the Haqqani network and to be a refuge for them.

Throughout these 20 years, Pakistan has always supported the Taliban, which it did in the 1990s, which is reflected in recent statements by its leaders, where they not only support the Taliban but also deny without shames the fact that the Taliban are in fact responsible for thousands of deaths in Afghanistan.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in June 2021, in an interview, made it clear that the Taliban was not behind the rise in Afghan violence. It would be overkill if you try to create this impression that the violence is high because of the Taliban. Why am I saying that ? Are there no other elements out there that play the role of a spoiler.

The current Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has always been a pro-Taliban figure. He did not criticize the Taliban when they shot Malala Yousufzai. According to Imran Khan, the Taliban were sort of freedom fighters fighting against American domination in Afghanistan. For supporting the Taliban, Imran is also referred to as the Taliban Khan, who believes that the Taliban are engaged in jihad or a holy religious battle.

That the Taliban are back to rule Afghanistan. Backed by financial and military support from Pakistan, the Taliban easily defeated the Afghan army. Afrasiab Khattak, a Pakistani politician and former senator, recently said in an interview that Pakistan and the ISI fully support the Taliban offensive. He also confirmed the well-known fact that the Taliban is an instrument used by Pakistan.

Afghanistan’s current security mechanism was too dependent on US military support, especially air strike support, and once the US decided to suddenly leave Afghanistan, it found itself helpless and could not equal the Pakistan-backed Taliban advance.

And now that the Taliban are back, that means Pakistan is back in the dominant corridors of Afghanistan.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has resigned and left the country. The Taliban have always said they would never speak to Ghani. Imran Khan could say that in fact he persuaded the Taliban to speak to Ashraf Ghani for a political settlement, this is the only game of Pakistan that forced Ghanis to leave in silence and ultimately put Afghanistan in the hands of the Taliban.

