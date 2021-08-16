Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises Tiger Shroff’s new song Vande Mataram. The actor responds





Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s new song. The actor is multi-talented and has now taken to singing to show off his talent. Tiger’s new song Vande Mataram directly touches patriotic feelings and even the Prime Minister of India is in awe. PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI PRAISES TIGER SHROFF Tiger Shroff often leaves fans in awe of his cool dance moves, fit body, and acting skills. But, this time, Tiger managed to impress everyone with his new song Vander Mataram. Tiger shared the video for the song on Twitter and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wrote: “Vande Mataram … these are not just words, but emotions. Emotions that make us strive to contribute to our nation. This independence day, devoting a little effort to 130 Indian crore (sic). “ Vande Mataram … these are not just words, but emotions. Emotions that drive us to strive to contribute to our nation. This independence day, by devoting a small effort to 130 crore of Indians – https://t.co/zsVTXBLwhyarenarendramodi @Jjust_Music #VandeMataramInitiative Tiger Shroff (TIiTIGERSHROFF) August 14, 2021 PM Modi quickly responded to the tweet and appreciated Tiger’s efforts. He wrote: “Creative effort. Totally agree with what you say about Vande Mataram! (Sic).” Creative effort. Completely agree with what you say about Vande Mataram! https://t.co/we0PufWryY Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2021 Tiger responded to the Prime Minister’s tweet and wrote: “A true honor to receive your kind words, Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. Today we celebrate all that is special about India, spirit from #VandeMataram #UnitedWeStand. Extremely upset and grateful! (sic). “ A true honor to receive your kind words Honorable Prime Minister arenarendramodi Ji. Today we celebrate all that is special about India, the spirit of #Mataram meat #UnitedWeStand. Extremely upset and grateful! @jackkybhagnani @Jjust_Music https://t.co/l069NzNnBl Tiger Shroff (TIiTIGERSHROFF) August 15, 2021 The song was presented by Jjust Music by Jacky Bhagnani. He also thanked the Prime Minister and wrote: “Thank you, Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for recognizing our Vande Mataram initiative. #UnitedWeStand with honor and pride for India. Extremely upset and grateful (sic).” Thank you Mr. Prime Minister arenarendramodi Ji for recognizing our Vande Mataram initiative. #UnitedWeStand with honor and pride for India. Extremely upset and grateful. @iTIGERSHROFF @Jjust_Music #Mataram meat https://t.co/qbcYYB8V1d Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) August 15, 2021 Tiger’s new song, Vande Mataram, is a cover of the patriotic song Vande Mataram. The clip was presented by Jjust Music by Jackky Bhagnani. It was directed by Remo D’souza and composed by Vishal Mishra. Watch the song here: AR RAHMAN CONGRATULATES VANDE MATARAM FROM TIGER SHROFF AR Rahman, who sang the original song, Vande Mataram was impressed with Tiger Shroff. He tweeted: “So lovely. I wish you the best … we discovered the energetic singer in you @iTIGERSHROFF VISHAL MISHRA | REMO D’SOUZA | JACKKY BHA. (Sic)” So lovely. I wish you the best, we have discovered the energetic singer in you @iTIGERSHROFF VISHAL MISHRA | REMO D’SOUZA | JACKKY BHA … https://t.co/2ebICaBf5X Going through @Youtube ARRahman # 99 Songs (@arrahman) August 11, 2021 On the work side, Tiger will soon be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. READ ALSO | Tiger Shroff lifts 140kg in workout clip, thanks silver medalist Mirabai Chanu for inspiration READ ALSO | Fan tells Salman Khan we want our money back, actor says paisa nahi dil churaya hai

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/pm-narendra-modi-praises-tiger-shroff-s-new-song-vande-mataram-actor-responds-1841350-2021-08-16

