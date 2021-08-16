President Xis’ ideological control could kill the foreign student market





Mr. Usher said that China increasingly sees an ideological cost of students studying abroad beyond the financial costs. The grim assessment of how geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Australia could explode Chinese students’ $ 10 billion contribution to the economy comes as universities simultaneously face the prospect of years of static funding or reduced due to the austerity induced by COVID-19 and governments trying to rebalance the books. Earlier this year, reports from China revealed that Beijing was already telling education officials not to recommend Australian universities. Mr Usher said universities around the world were increasingly viewed as sites of national security by federal governments. Australia and the United States have some of the most hawkish attitudes towards China, with Canberra last year introducing guidelines for universities to prevent interference in research projects and theft of intellectual property. . No one knows what would happen if you suddenly catastrophically lost Chinese students. But I can tell you that in North America, if you stopped having a good enough flow of Chinese graduate students, there would be a lot of science and engineering labs that would basically shut down, and that wouldn’t just have an impact on universities and university finances. but essentially on the whole educational flow in North America. This one is worrying. In my opinion, this is probably a bigger deal than most countries currently recognize, Mr Usher said. International student incomes have plummeted 28% in one year, but Chinese students, who account for 30% of the market, have so far shown a remarkable level of resilience. But while the federal government has repeatedly called on universities to diversify their home countries for students, it simultaneously undermined those efforts through a strict visa program that was unfavorable to emerging markets, the government said. Griffith University Vice-Chancellor Carolyn Evans. Professor Evans said the federal government had called on universities to rely less on international student income, but it was not clear where other sources of income would come from. The margin for domestic students has drastically diminished. We never got the full cost of research income, so for every dollar you get in research income, you have to find another dollar somewhere else, Professor Evans said. These combined elements would push any rational university to recruit international students in the cheapest and most accessible markets. Mr Usher said universities were not only facing ideological problems overseas, and the culture wars in Australia were a big obstacle as well. Universities like to think of themselves as neutral organizations. They are not on the left, they are not right, they can work with any government, he said. But you have a side in the culture wars that has decided that universities are the enemy. It’s a real challenge. It is not a place where universities have been present in the West since World War II. This is very new and unknown terrain for institutions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/politics/federal/president-xi-s-ideological-control-could-kill-foreign-student-market-20210816-p58j1e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos