Prime Minister Narendra Modi said preparations are underway to hold parliamentary elections in Jammu and Kashmir





Addressing the nation on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day on August 15 in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said preparations were underway for the holding of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He said work on the redistribution of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir is progressing well and that his government is committed to restarting the electoral process in the old state. The Boundaries Commission has been formed in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations are underway for the upcoming assembly elections, Modi said. However, there was no assurance or word that the state would be restored before Union territory moved on to the election campaign. Jammu and Kashmir’s political parties are almost unanimous in saying that elections would only make sense once the state is restored. Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, former chief ministers of the former state, have said they will not stand for election in Union territory. This will be the first election in Jammu and Kashmir since the Center unilaterally repealed Articles 370 and 35A, ending the special status enjoyed by the former state. Modi thanked his government for ensuring that the region’s development is now visible on the ground. He said: On the one hand, Ladakh is witnessing the creation of modern infrastructure, while on the other hand, the Central Indus University will make Ladakh a center of higher education. Notably, he did not address any of the concerns raised in various local and international reports on Kashmir which noted that since August 5, 2019, the people of Kashmir have been politically marginalized, with anti-terrorism laws being frequently used against dissidents, including journalists. Modis’ comments on the Jammu and Kashmir elections also did not address concerns expressed by political parties in the region against the delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir, although the same for the rest of the India will not take place until 2026.

