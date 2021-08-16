‘Breaking Free From Slavery’: Prime Minister Imran Launches Phase 1 of One National Program – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan said the One National Curriculum (SNC) was the first step towards liberating “ourselves from English culture,” a statement that comes as he launched a uniform curriculum for primary school students .

Addressing the launch of the first phase of the SNC for students in grades 1 to 5 on Monday, the prime minister said he had always envisioned a one-size-fits-all program for students in Pakistan.

Unfortunately, he said, in Pakistan people not only studied the English language for higher education, but also adopted English culture, which became the biggest downfall.

“You can only become their mental slaves and can never progress more than them,” the prime minister said. “We can only be freed from slavery with one curriculum after which young people will go in one direction,” the prime minister said.

He said that no country makes a distinction in the program. But, he added, in Pakistan there are divisions between education systems.

He added that there will be elite people who will oppose this system and explain why it was not possible, however, the government will overcome any challenges. He said a uniform curriculum would reduce class divisions in Pakistan and ensure a level playing field for everyone.

“The SNC is the first step towards a uniform Pakistan,” the prime minister said.

The uniform curriculum was developed by the National Council for Study Programs, the Federal Ministry of Education and Vocational Training in consultation and collaboration with the education departments of all federated units in the country. .

The single national program is developed and published in three phases. In the first phase, the plan for pre-1 to 5 grades (academic year 2021-22) will be implemented, while in the second and third phases, grades 6 to 8 (2022-23) and grades 9 to 12 (2023 -24) will follow the new program respectively.

“PM will launch unique national program today”

The development of the SNC is driven by key considerations such as the teachings of the Holy Quran and Seerat-e-Nabwi, Pakistan’s constitutional framework, national policies with their aspirations and standards, alignment with development goals sustainable.

In addition to Quaid and Iqbal’s vision, there is an emphasis on values, respect for the diversity of cultures and religions, and the development of 21st century skills, including analytical, critical and creative thinking.

