Jokowi cuts PCR costs to IDR 495,000, entrepreneurs: still expensive!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo indicated that the price of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test should range from Rp 450,000 to Rp 550,000. The price is cheaper than the current price, in the range of Rp 800 to Rp 900,000. However, economic players in the tourism sector believe that the price set by Jokowi is still relatively expensive. “If possible, ideally Rp. 200,000 to Rp. 300,000. So, for example, Rp. 600,000 of capital for round trips continues to come in. If Rp. 550,000 is still relatively expensive and not much different from ‘today, “said the General President of the Indonesian Association of Travel Agents (ASTINDO). ) Pauline Suharno at CNBC Indonesia, Monday (8/16/21). Latest news shows government is lowering cost of testing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Covid-19 up to 45%. Even the price will be Rp 495,000. “PCR from 900,000 to 495,000, down 45%,” a government source said CNBC Indonesia, Monday (8/16/2021). The tourism industry is heavily dependent on the policies of the transport sector. Currently, people traveling by air must attach a PCR / swab test. This rule makes people think long before they go on vacation, as the costs to be incurred are already large for PCR requirements. “For example, a trip to Lombok, the ticket price is only 1.6 million IDR, while 2x PCR goes up to 1.7 million IDR. It is actually more expensive for the PCR test than the plane ticket. If so, people are reluctant at first, “he said. Hopes for a drop in the price of PCR tests arose when President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin that the price of PCR tests in Indonesia be between Rp 450,000 and Rp 550,000. Jokowi’s decision to set the price of PCR after the past few days, national media overwhelmingly reported that the price of PCR in Indonesia is more expensive than in several other countries. “I request that this PCR test be between 450,000 and 550,000 Rp.,” Jokowi said, in a video uploaded to the website of the presidential secretariat. Jokowi assessed that reducing the cost of PCR swab testing among the public should expand and improve the testing, tracing and tracking (3T) strategy with the aim of controlling the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Hi Hi)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20210816134754-4-268789/jokowi-pangkas-biaya-pcr-rp-550-ribu-pengusaha-masih-mahal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos