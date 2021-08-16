Did Donald Trump suggest people inject poison to cure COVID?





Former President Donald Trump’s comments regarding potential treatments for COVID-19 during his tenure have come under scrutiny and have been raised again by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Requirement

In an exchange with Fox News’ Peter Doocy during a press briefing on August 11, Psaki raised comments from former President Donald Trump when asked about President Joe Biden’s past remarks before his input function.

Doocy asked if Biden may have caused hesitation about vaccines in the past when, during Trump’s tenure, he said, “I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump. , and right now the American people cannot Either. “

In a back-and-forth, Psaki added: “I would note that at the time, just for context, the former president was also suggesting that people inject themselves with versions of poison into their veins to cure COVID. So I think that’s a relevant point. “

Facts

In April 2020, Trump spoke at a press conference where he discussed possible ways to deal with COVID. He suggested ultraviolet or “just very powerful light” as one. After that, he brought up “disinfectant” as a potential solution.

“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks her out in a minute, a minute. And is there a way to do something like that?” Trump said.

“By injection inside or almost a cleanse, because you see it going into the lungs and doing a huge number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that out, so you’re going to have to do call for doctors, but that sounds interesting to me. “

During the same press conference, a reporter asked Bill Bryan, head of science and technology at the Department of Homeland Security, to inject a cleaner or bleach: “There is no scenario where it could be injected into a person, right?

Trump stepped in to clarify his previous comment: “It wouldn’t be by injections, we’re almost talking about cleaning and sterilizing an area. Maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t, but it certainly has a great effect if it’s on a stationary object. “

The former president then claimed his controversial remarks were “sarcastic” when criticized. “I was asking reporters like you a sarcastic question to see what would happen,” Trump told reporters at a subsequent press briefing.

His comments led manufacturers to warn people not to try to use disinfectants to treat COVID. The disinfectant is very effective in killing viruses on surfaces. But ingesting disinfectants, which are toxic to humans, is extremely dangerous.

decision

False.

NEWSWEEK FACT CHECK

Trump speculated on the issue of medical experts researching disinfectants as a possible COVID treatment, which Psaki was alluding to. And although he initially touted an “inside injection or cleansing,” he made it clear at the same press conference that any treatment he speculated would not be through injections.

Despite Trump’s questionable, speculative and inarticulate comments, he did not directly suggest that people inject themselves with disinfectant.

Newsweek has contacted the White House and former President Trump’s office for comment.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

