Your letters: August 16, 2021

The Old West was lawless because people carried pistols and shotguns. Crime is skyrocketing in America because we have more guns than the people and the right-wing think more guns will make it better. Our judicial officers are already overwhelmed. That’s not what our founding fathers meant when they wrote the Second Amendment, which never called for unrestricted access to guns.

It would be nice if those who complain about socialism learn what it really is. It was right-wing fascists, not socialists, who tried to overthrow our democracy on January 6.

Racists are responsible for racist assaults, not gun control. Those who try to take justice into their own hands cause even more chaos.

And why is the Daily Press wasting space on the letter page for people who don’t even live in the High Desert? I once saw a letter from Mr. Pacer, repeating his usual nonsense, in an Arizona newspaper.

Rick Benefield, Apple Valley

Thank you hunter

Several years ago, Billie Sol Estes boasted that the best thing he ever bought was a federal judge. Today, Xi Jinping is content to laugh.

Master CA, Victorville

Recall

Why do the disgruntled whiners who support this reminder joke want to waste taxpayer dollars when there is an election in 2022? Because they have nothing to offer but lies and conspiracy theories that rational voters know to be garbage.

Newsom beat Cox like a drum in 2018. Surely we don’t need a right-wing hate seed like Elder. Just like having Limbaugh in the state house. What joke. Latest reality TV star Arnold Schwarzenegger gutted our workers’ compensation like a fish, leaving workers injured with peanuts.

VOTE NO on this masquerade. If you’re not happy in California, you’d probably like to live in Abbotts, Texas or De Santis, Florida. They believe in the right of certain peoples to infect or shoot anyone who does not believe in their state of mind. And by the way, don’t let the door knock on you on your way out.

Marty Torok, Valley of Apples

Mayor Lightfoot

Dear Mayor Lightfoot,

In light of the horrific shooting of Chicago Police Department officers, your suggestion that citizens thank the police when they see them on the streets sends a positive message to the community. However, some clarification is needed. Given Chicago’s criminal climate, should thanks be said before or after frozen water bottles are thrown at officers and patrol cars have been pulled?

Lynne Cole, Goodyear, AZ

Re: Transparency? No! (August 3, 2021)

William Cash wrote that Trump was much more transparent than Biden. Trump was about as transparent as a piece of opaque window film. Reading his comments gave me a whiplash from shaking my head. I vowed to avoid his letters for a while until my neck got better.

John Martin, Victorville

Trump’s loyal card holders

Trump’s relentless campaign to turn our democracy into an authoritarian regime continues. Der Fuehrer Trump wants his supporters to carry a loyalty card. Ah good? And people wonder why Trump is seen as so dangerous to our democracy. The Trumps card is symbolic of the cards used by the American Communists and Adolf Hitler to define his role of absolute authority in Germany. Where do you think Trump got the idea from? Trump drools over authoritarian leaders, tries to install his regime in the United States