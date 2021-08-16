PM Khan today convenes CNS meeting to review security situation in Afghanistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly called a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) to review the security situation in Afghanistan today (Monday).

According to reports, the NSC will assess the situation in Afghanistan two decades after the Taliban took control of the country.

President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, conceding the 20-year battle to the Taliban.

The surprisingly rapid fall of the government, with the capture of the presidential palace in Kabul by the Afghan Taliban on Sunday evening, sparked terror and panic throughout the city.

Thousands of Afghans tried to flee Kabul on Monday, creating scenes of chaos as masses gathered at the airport.

Prime Minister Imran Khan held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, and the two leaders discussed the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Erdogan had been informed by the prime minister that the NSC would meet on Monday to discuss developments. After the meeting, the two leaders would meet again to coordinate their activities.

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue its efforts in Afghanistan for an inclusive political settlement.

In Afghanistan, Pakistan has “no favorites”, according to Foreign Minister Qureshi.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said the day before that Pakistan had “no favorites” in Afghanistan and wanted to maintain positive ties with its neighbors.

“Pakistan agrees that there should be no military solution to the Afghan problem and wants all problems to be resolved through dialogue,” he said, adding that the country’s agenda was to see development and prosperity from Afghanistan.

Qureshi has previously said he will meet with leaders of neighboring countries, including China, Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, to resolve the Afghan issue and that India should also work to resolve the issue.

He said that although the situation in Afghanistan is changing rapidly, the Pakistani Embassy in the country is functioning steadily.

“Pakistan has always played the role of facilitator in Afghanistan and will continue to do so,” Qureshi said. “This is our neighboring country, so we want to establish a good relationship with it.”

FM Qureshi said at the conclusion of his press conference that Afghan leaders must work together to find a solution that preserves the lives and property of Afghans.

