Where is Camp David and Donald Trump invited the Taliban there?





JOE Biden faces fury for “hiding on vacation” at Camp David while the Taliban take control of Afghanistan.

The president left for retirement last week and appears to be settling in for an extended weekend – as the horror unfolds following the withdrawal of US troops.

3

Joe Biden, pictured in a tweet sent by the White House, has been criticized for “hiding” at Camp David as Afghanistan falls to the TalibanCredit: AP

Critics blamed Biden for “hiding” as the country falls into fundamentalist hands.

It comes as US troops fired into the air at Kabul’s Hama Karzai Airport to prevent hundreds of civilians from running onto the tarmac after taking over air traffic control.

All commercial flights to the country have been suspended, with only military flights leaving the country as the UK, US and other Western countries repatriate their citizens.

At least five people are believed to have died at the airport. It is not known if they were killed in the stampede.

Meanwhile, a war of words has erupted between the current president and his predecessor, Donald Trump, with the two blaming each other for the chaos.

But where is Camp David, and what is the truth behind the argument?

WHAT IS CAMP DAVID?

It is the campaign retreat of the President of the United States.

Camp David is officially known as Naval Support Facility Thurmont because it is technically a military installation.

Personnel are provided by the Seabees, the Civil Engineer Corps, the United States Navy and the Marine Corps.

It was originally known as Hi-Catoctin and was built as a camp for federal government agents and their families.

Work on the site began in 1935 and ended in 1938, before President Franklin Roosevelt converted it into a presidential retreat in 1942 – the year after America officially entered World War II.

3

US troops fired in the air at Kabul’s Hama Karzai Airport to prevent hundreds of civilians from running onto the tarmac after flights were suspendedCredit: Twitter WHERE IS CAMP DAVID?

Unsurprisingly, the government is a little timid as to exactly where Camp David is located.

It is located in the wooded hills of Catoctin Mountain Park in Frederick County, Maryland.

And we know it’s somewhere near the towns of Thurmont and Emmitsburg, about 100 miles northwest of Washington DC.

However, authorities have not disclosed exactly where Camp David is located on the park markings.

This is because of security and privacy concerns.

It can however be seen on publicly available satellite images.

HOW DID CAMP DAVID GET ITS NAME?

After President Roosevelt decided to turn the site into a presidential retreat, he first named it Shangri-La.

It is the name of the fictional Himalayan paradise in the 1933 novel Horizon Lost by British author James Hilton.

He was previously known as Hi-Catoctin.

However, in 1953 President Dwight Eisenhower renamed him “David” in honor of his father and grandson, both of whom bore that name.

DID DONALD TRUMP INVITE THE TALIBAN TO CAMP DAVID?

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are currently fighting over who exactly is to blame for the current situation in Afghanistan.

Trump accused the current president of “weakness, incompetence and utter strategic inconsistency” – and called on him to “resign in disgrace”.

However, as the Taliban marched towards Kabul on Saturday, Biden said Trump was to blame – and accused him of hosting fundamentalists upon retirement.

When I came to power, I inherited a deal made by my predecessor – which he invited the Taliban to discuss at Camp David on the eve of September 11, 2019 – that left the Taliban in the most military position. strong since 2001 and imposed a 1st deadline 2021 on the American forces “, he declared.

Trump actually invited the Taliban leadership and the Afghan president to meet with him in the United States in 2019.

However, he said he canceled the meeting before the planned landing.

The ex-president announced in a series of tweets that he was forced to cancel the meeting, which was said to have taken place at Camp David, after admitting to a deadly attack in Kabul.

And he said peace talks with the Taliban, which had been going on for months, were officially irrelevant.

In his tweet, Trump said he admitted to the attack in order to create false leverage in their negotiations.

I immediately canceled the meeting and canceled the peace negotiations, he said.

What kind of people would kill so many to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position?

WHY IS JOE BIDEN AT CAMP DAVID?

It’s more difficult to answer.

Biden has received a lot of criticism for his decision to leave the White House as Afghanistan falls.

Camp David has always been used for work and vacations.

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan told Fox News Sunday Morning Futures: “First of all, why is Joe Biden on vacation, why didn’t his administration respond to a single question?

“It’s an embarrassment.”

Republican Conference President Elise Stefanik wrote of Biden: “America is in crisis. And Joe Biden is on vacation.”

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton accused the president of “hiding”.

Biden sent a statement on Saturday afternoon on the ongoing crisis, but has not made a statement since.

The White House, however, tweeted an image of Biden being briefed by video chat at Camp David on Sunday.

He also met with his national security team.

Biden and First Lady Jill will stay at Camp David until Wednesday, when their hiatus ends.

3

Thousands of US troops are currently deployed in Afghanistan as the situation escalates into crisisCredit: AFP State Department spokesman said this was not an abandonment as Biden sends 3 000 soldiers to evacuate Afghan embassy amid Taliban takeover

