This is Jokowi’s strategy to continue the economy in 2022 to grow by 5.5%
KBR, Jakarta – The government aims to grow the economy between 5.0 and 5.5 percent in 2022.
This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo, during a speech within the framework of the tabling of the bill on the State budget 2022 and the financial notes in the plenary session of the DPR, Monday (16 / 8/2021).
“Economic growth in 2022 is estimated between 5.0% and 5.5%. We will do our best to meet the growth target at the upper limit, which is 5.5%. However, we must remain vigilant, because the development of The Covid-19 is still very dynamic, “said Jokowi in his state speech on Monday (8/16/2021).
However, given that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, Jokowi said the 2022 state budget must be proactive, responsive and flexible to respond to prudence. The state budget must continue to reflect optimism and prudence.
“So far, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. In 2022, we will still face great uncertainty. We must also be prepared to face other global challenges, such as climate change. , geopolitical improvement and uneven global economic recovery, ”Jokowi said.
Jokowi mentioned a number of strategies that will be implemented by the government in the political program for next year, which focuses on the theme of “economic recovery and structural reform”.
The president said that the necessary strategy is to maintain the positive momentum of economic growth that has been observed at this time.
According to Jokowi, since the start of the pandemic, the government has used the APBN as a countercyclical tool, regulates the balance of brakes and throttle, controls the spread of COVID-19, protects vulnerable people and encourages business continuity.
“This strategy has paid off. The engine that was stuck at the start of the pandemic has moved. In the second quarter of 2021, we grew 7.07% year on year, and the inflation rate was under control at 1.52% year on year, “Jokowi says.
Keep the momentum
President Jokowi said the momentum must be maintained, by strengthening structural reforms. Jokowi said structural reforms such as the job creation law, the existence of an INA investment management agency and the risk-based single submission system (OSS) were a step forward that had a positive impact.
“The impact is not only on increasing productivity, increasing the competitiveness of investments and the competitiveness of exports, but also the creation of quality jobs and a sustainable economic recovery,” added Jokowi.
In addition, another strategy is to increase productivity. However, an increase in productivity can only occur if human resources (HR) improve, connectivity is evenly distributed, infrastructure is first-rate, both digital, energy and food.
In addition to targeting economic growth above 5%, President Joko Widodo also aims to maintain the inflation rate at 3%.
“This illustrates the increase in demand, both due to the economic recovery and the improvement in the purchasing power of people. The Rupiah is estimated to move in a range of Rp14,350 to the US dollar, and the interest rate on 10-year government securities is estimated to be around 6.82 percent. This reflects Indonesia’s economic fundamentals and the influence of global dynamics, ”Jokowi said.
To maintain a stable economic situation, Jokowi said that measurable and structured, comprehensive and gradual fiscal consolidation and reform is needed, including strengthening the government revenue side and
improved spending and prudent management of funding.
