Could the Turkish economy really reach a turning point?

Mustafa Kemal Ataturk liked to say “the villager is the master of the nation”. Two years after founding Turkey in 1923, he opened Ataturk Forest Farm, a large agricultural reserve on the outskirts of the capital Ankara.

Over the years, administrators have turned much of it into a recreation area, adding restaurants, a brewery, a dairy farm, and a zoo to attract visitors. But in 2013, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced plans to build a $ 600 million palace on the ground.

Despite calls from the opposition that construction on Ataturks’ Farm was illegal, construction continued and the 1,100-room Ak Saray or White Palace opened in 2015. Adding insult to injury insult, last year the national housing agency decided to sell pieces of Ataturks’ farm to developers.

During this time, the supposedly ruler nations have experienced difficult times. When Erdogan came to power in 2003, Turkey’s 2.8 million farmers had a total debt of 2.5 billion lire (nearly 270 million dollars), or 893 lire per farmer. Today, 2.1 million farmers in the country owe 180 billion lire, or 85,715 lire each, or almost 100 times the debt. As a result, many are looking to sell their land to construction companies.

Turkish farmers are far from alone in their despair. The pandemic has plunged more than 1.5 million people into poverty, and the number of loans granted by banks and other institutions has increased by 36% since March 2020. Despite this, nearly 48,000 traders have gone bankrupt in the past. of the first six months of 2021, according to the Gazette of the Turkish Commercial Register, while some 85 percent of Turkey’s small and medium-sized enterprises are in debt and owe a total of almost Lira 1 trillion.

House prices in Turkey have risen by almost a third over the past year, the biggest increase in Europe by far. Last November, after Lutfi Elvan replaced Mr. Erdogan’s son-in-law Berat lbayrak as Minister of Treasury and Finance, he pledged to put in place a package of economic reforms to help stabilize the economy. economy. Over nine months later, there has been no movement.

It is therefore not surprising that more than three in four young people in Turkey are concerned about the economy, while nearly two in three have lost their jobs within their households during the pandemic, placing Turkey in the bottom three. OECD survey countries. .

The presence of over 4 million refugees is a key factor. The government, which opened its borders at the start of Syria’s civil war, has described cheap migrant labor as the key to Turkey’s economic survival, even as many Turkish citizens struggle with unemployment and underemployment. The resulting resentment exploded in Ankaras Altindag district last week, as hundreds of residents went on a rampage, destroying countless Syrian homes and businesses.

The Turkish Presidential Palace was built inside Ataturk Forest Farm on the outskirts of Ankara. Getty Images

A flood of corruption accusations is doing the government a disservice. The latest is Arif Barata, adviser to Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli, who admitted last week that he was facing seven criminal charges and had already served a prison sentence for involvement in a bid-rigging scheme.

To top it off, the government has asked its people for donations in response to the pandemic, the forest fires in the south and the devastating flooding in the Black Sea region last week. You can live in a palace and donate $ 30 million to Somalia, said a popular Twitter user in Ankara, but why can’t you help your people who you collect taxes from? “

Turkish anger and frustration has simmered for years. From 2011 to 2019, the latest year for which statistics are made available by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), annual suicides in Turkey increased by almost 30%. As the Eid (Bayram in Turkey) public holidays approach, credit card spending has reached an all-time high and the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has warned that this will result in an increase in debt and an increase in inflation.

This remains the crucial issue for the Turkish economy: the strained relationship between inflation, interest rates and the value of the pound, which has declined by almost 50% since 2018. In March, when Mr. Erdogan spoke Sacked then Central Bank Governor Naci Agbal, who had just hiked interest rates to 19 percent, most observers believed he had done so in order to install a replacement who would obey to his calls for a reduction.

The longtime Turkish leader is among those who believe lower interest rates are holding inflation back, and he has sacked three central bank governors in just over two years. But for the fifth time in a row since Mr Agbals’ sacking, the central bank last week refrained from cutting benchmark interest rates. Meanwhile, inflation hit nearly 19% in July, an 18-year high.

Analysts expect inflation to continue to rise, or at least hold, as the economy sees positive signs. Gross domestic product rose by as much as 12% in the first half of the year, which would be the highest in the G20. Foreign direct investment has increased 13 percent this year. And last week, TUIK said unemployment fell to 10.6%, from 13.1 the month before.

Farmers feed their cows in Tuzkoy. Mustafa Kemal Ataturk liked to say “the villager is the master of the nation”. AP Photo

The choice of the governor of the Central Bank seems clear: to accept the potentially falsified figures of the TUIK, or to question the integrity of the TUIK and more than likely to get the ax

This is the biggest drop in years, which has raised suspicion. A miracle has happened! New Age columnist Evren Devrim Zelyut sarcastically asserted, wondering if Chinese manufacturing had been magically transferred to Turkey. Others questioned TUIK’s inflation figures, which narrowed to just below central banks’ stated goal of keeping the interest rate above inflation.

Intrepid columnist Ahmet Takan, a former press adviser in the prime minister’s office, wrote that TUIK recently transferred nine senior regional officials who refused to manipulate inflation data to more junior positions. TUIK denied any such measure and said its work was transparent and impartial.

But since 2018, Mr Erdogan has replaced more than half of the TUIK board of directors and he recently predicted that inflation would drop in August. Some news outlets have reported that TUIK officials may have manipulated the collection of price data, and CHP vice president Veli Agbaba pointed out that the price of sunflower oil has risen by 60%. , that of chicken and margarine by half, and that of eggs by 27% over the past year. Most likely, real inflation is now well above 19%, economist Erik Meyersson commented on Twitter last week.

Many observers expect TUIK to cut inflation in its next report. It is not possible for inflation to accelerate further as we move to lower interest rates, Erdogan said in a recent interview. August is the turning point.

The choice of the governor of the Central Bank, Sahap Kavcioglu, seems clear. Either accept the potentially falsified TUIK numbers for August and make the expected cut, or question the integrity of the TUIK and more than likely get the ax.

The outlook for the Turkish economy and the nation’s Ataturk rulers is expected to remain considerably more uncertain.

Update: Aug 16, 2021, 5:41 a.m.