Trump calls on Biden to ‘resign in disgrace’ over Afghanistan crisis





Former President Donald Trump on Sunday called on President Joe Biden to resign in disgrace over his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan and other issues.

It’s time for Joe Biden to step down in disgrace for what he’s made possible to happen in Afghanistan, along with the massive COVID surge, the border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence and our crippled economy, the former president wrote in a statement. .

The Taliban quickly took control of most of the country as insurgent forces penetrate the capital Kabul, where US troops have been sent to evacuate the embassy.

Crowds of panicked people can be seen at Kabul airport frantically trying to flee the city on Sunday.

The Trump administration had negotiated the terms for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan before May 1. Trump had even considered withdrawing troops from the region before stepping down.

When President Biden announced that he planned to completely withdraw his troops from Afghanistan by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, he was criticized by Trump for insisting Biden stay this close. as possible of his own goal of getting the troops out. May, the 1st.

Trump has also criticized Biden for other issues such as the border crisis and the current increase in COVID-19 cases Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images

I made an early withdrawal possible by already withdrawing a large chunk of our billions of dollars in equipment and, more importantly, reducing our military presence to less than 2,000 troops out of the 16,000 level that was there (from even in Iraq, and zero troops in Syria except the area where we kept the oil), he said in an email to supporters in April.

Republicans blasted Biden for the current crisis in the country, where the United States has been present for 20 years.

Taliban fighters inside the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on August 15, 2021.AP Photo / Zabi Karimi

Representative Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said on Sunday that the withdrawal of US troops had been an absolute disaster of epic proportions.

Biden was also criticized by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who told Fox News the situation would not have happened if Trump was still in power on Thursday.

