Mere Symbolism Won’t Take Pain From Sheet Music, Says Shiv Sena





“Today’s leaders must ensure that the seeds of another score are not sown from the earlier pain,” said an op-ed by Sena spokesperson “Saamana.” He said the pain of partition persists even after 75 years, and BJP’s LK Advani is the only leader to witness it. “The pain of the score will not go away by mere symbolism, but definite action is needed,” the Marathi publication said. He said that if the Kashmiri pundits got their rights and homes in the Kashmir Valley, a lot could be accomplished. “Just as the two countries were divided, hearts were also divided. (Former Indian Prime Minister) Vajpayee tried to bridge the gap by taking a bus to Lahore for Peace. Even Narendra Modi made an unscheduled stopover in Pakistan to meet then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, which meant he also wanted to forget the past and make peace. But now he has reopened the old wounds, ”he said. It would have been better if there had been some soul-searching as to whether to rekindle the horrors of the score or whether to permanently bury those memories by “teaching those who inflicted the wounds a proper lesson,” according to the Assembly. The Sena, which shares power with Congress and the NCP in Maharashtra, said that only (former Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi had managed to “avenge” herself for the pain of partition by dividing Pakistan and destroying the country. “concept of two nations” on the basis on which the neighboring country has carved itself out. The editorial claimed that the seeds of the two nation theory were first sown by Sir Syed Ahmed when he said that “Hindus and Muslims are two separate nations”. This was supported by the Muslim League later, he said, adding that even a devoted “Hindutvawadi” like Veer Savarkar has propagated the two-nation theory. The editorial said that one of the many reasons congressional leaders supported partition was that it could resolve the Hindu-Muslim conflict. “But that didn’t happen. The score was not part of any policy or was happily agreed upon. Partition was due to the British divisive rule and was inevitable to secure freedom from British rule, ”he said. The Marathi daily noted that Hindus and Muslims had shed blood to liberate India from British rule. Poet Iqbal, who played a role in the creation of Pakistan, wrote the immortal lyrics of the song “Saare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara”, he said. “Lawyer Jinnah was also a prominent freedom fighter and supporter of (Lokmanya) Tilak. Justice (Gopal Krishna) Gokhale was the political guru of Mahatma Gandhi and even Jinnah. But, the Hindu-Muslim divide widened once independence from British rule approached and resulted in the formation of Pakistan, ”he said.

