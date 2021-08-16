I will use force to defend the Falklands, Boris Johnson to UK media – MercoPress





“I will use force to defend the Falklands”, Boris Johnson to British media Monday August 16, 2021 – 05:32 UTC

Boris Johnson will present this Tuesday a strategic review of security, defense and foreign policy, the first after the departure of the European bloc.

The armed forces “will maintain a permanent presence in the Falkland Islands, Ascension Island and the British Indian Ocean Territory” The UK has confirmed that it will maintain a military presence in the Falkland Islands, whose sovereignty is claimed by Argentina, to “protect it from state and non-state threats”, according to an advance of the strategic review of the United Kingdom. security, defense and foreign affairs. policy that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will present this Tuesday, the first after the departure of the European bloc. The armed forces “will deter and defy incursions into British territorial waters off Gibraltar” and “maintain a permanent presence in the Falkland Islands, Ascension Island and British Indian Ocean territory”, notes the document of more than 100 pages, according to the newspaper The telegraph. “I will use force to defend the Falklands,” Johnson said, according to British media. A British government source pointed out that “the United Kingdom is far from abandoning its transatlantic commitments. They are reinforced and they are held in high esteem ”. The newspaper also cites the creation of the Secretariat of Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic, by Daniel Filmus, as an example of the “pressure” of the Argentine government. According to the document, London plans to spend £ 6.6 billion (over US $ 8 billion) “over the next four years on research and development in areas such as space, cybernetics, quantum technologies. , bioengineering and directed energy weapons. and high speed weapons ”, among others. The Defense Ministry has made no secret of its space ambitions and said the armed forces are “reorganizing themselves to face future threats, not to fight old wars again.” The British government has also decided to expand its arsenal of nuclear weapons for the first time since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. The United Kingdom will raise the maximum ceiling of its arsenal of nuclear warheads from 180 to 260, which means, an increase of 45%. The UK will also maintain four active nuclear submarines, one of which is still on permanent patrol. “Given that the circumstances and threats change over time, we must maintain a minimum and credible level of deterrence,” said Foreign Minister Dominic Raab in statements to the radio. BBC. “It is the ultimate guarantee, the ultimate insurance policy against the worst threats from hostile states,” he added. The document forcefully establishes what is the UK’s greatest “security threat”, Russia, and the country’s “greatest ally”, the United States. “Until relations with your government improve, we will actively deter and defend against the full range of threats emanating from Russia,” the strategy says.

