PM launches first phase of single national program





Prime Minister Imran Khan today launched the first phase of the One National Curriculum for Grades 1 to 5 students with the affirmation of making the country a unified nation.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said his vision was to bring a uniform curriculum and end the class-based education system in the country. He thanked the Ministry of Education for having taken a first step in this direction.

He said that nowhere in the world are there three programs like in Pakistan where students from public and private educational institutions and religious seminaries study different programs.

The Prime Minister said he knows that bringing a uniform program will be a difficult task because the elite system will not allow this change and will create obstacles. However, he assured that the process that has been initiated is irreversible.

He said it would take our young people in one direction and rid them of the invasion of foreign cultures.

Imran Khan said it was also decided to teach Seerat a Nabi to grade 8, 9 and 10 students.

He asked the Minister of Education to enforce the uniform curriculum for these classes within the next five to six months after deliberations.

He said that the improvement of our young people lies in learning from the unparalleled achievements of the Holy Prophet Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim-un-Nabiyeen.

He said it will also help our young people understand religion better and they will not be misled by those elements who misinterpret religion for their personal interests.

Imran Khan said minorities will also have the opportunity to learn more about their respective religions. He said that the very foundation of the teachings of all holy prophets is respect for mankind.

In his remarks on this occasion, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that the first phase of the One National Program has been implemented in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. He said that it is also our effort that Sindh also adopts this program. He said the uniform curriculum is the fulfillment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf election manifesto.

The Minister of Education called this a big step towards ending injustice in society.

