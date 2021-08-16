Politics
PM Modi | infra stocks: why did PM Modi’s mega announcements fail to displace infra stocks? Sandip Sabharwal explains
How do you see the names of retail and consumer – the reopening business? Would you stay away from them until the end of the health crisis?
As soon as the lockdowns end and things open up, there are many products provided by some of these retail companies at the heart of the consumer basket. So the recovery is happening very quickly and it is obvious that some divergence is expected to occur from other sources to this segment.
On the retail side there are various companies and some have actually done very well despite the lockdowns etc. For example, Trent continues to trade at a consistently very high level, while Aditya Birla Retail has corrected again and suffered losses. So there might be opportunities here. I haven’t bought Aditya Birla Retail yet, but I think valuations become attractive in the longer term.
Likewise, opening transactions like multiplexes should be on the lookout for investors. If the third wave comes, the returns you get will be delayed, but the oligopoly in the current multiplex or industry will only grow and to that extent PVR, Inox will benefit because for investors who are willing to be patient , these stocks could give good returns.
Despite the heavy budgetary allocations, despite the large allocations made by the Prime Minister himself from the Red Fort, we have hardly seen the stocks of infras move. Why is it that despite the fiscal push in this sector, we are not seeing a lot of momentum on the market front?
Yes, many of these companies have started increasing their order books and execution has accelerated. One of the concerns of many infrastructure companies was the debt burden. Many companies have controlled this debt. Interest costs have come down for them and the government realizes that an infrastructure effort is needed for the country to move forward.
But there will always be a lag between announcements and actual execution. This is not easy as so many approvals are required and in many spaces like highway construction etc. the momentum is already there on the hospital front in the last few months. Many state governments have placed large orders with certain construction companies etc. But overall, as a basket, there are opportunities because there are companies that should be doing very well.
In the market space, a particular theme or set of themes catches the attention of investors and it continues. On the infrastructure construction side, there are companies that are much cheaper than historic valuations and are now starting to do well. They are worthy of investment and people should invest in them.
Have you subscribed to any of the four IPOs that are listed today, Devyani International, Tiles, Diagnostics and Windlas Biotech?
No I didn’t. Personally, I don’t see any comfort of valuation and the allowances are so low that whatever you get the allowance won’t be much.
What is happening with pharmaceuticals? What started with DRL has now spread to Aurobindo Pharma with two days of vicious sales. Cadila is also down. What do you think of the pharmaceutical sector? Is it time to book selectively?
In pharma, the stories are very selective. The only stock where I see value is Sun Pharma and that’s what we have. The company is doing very well, but given the negative feelings around the whole pharma space, even that stock is not growing as it should, but I think they should be doing well.
On the one hand, we have all these companies that sell finished products and say they are under intense price pressure. On the other hand, some API companies report very high numbers. So this dichotomy is very difficult to understand. And finally, I think if the overall market space doesn’t give pricing power over end products, then even API prices or margins could be under pressure. So overall there are very fewer opportunities because among the bigger companies DRL, Lupine, Sun Pharma and Cadila etc. Here too, it is difficult to build an investment case.
