Jokowi’s traditional appearance in MPR speech deemed “superficial”





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Alliance of Indigenous Peoples of the Archipelago (AMAN) criticized President Joko on Monday ”JokowiWidodo for wearing traditional Baduy tribe clothing during his speech at the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) annual meeting today. The group contends that the president only wears it for “superficial” visual reasons and does not actually guarantee the rights of the country’s traditional customary society. “The traditional company dress wraps only the body, but Indonesia is far from the development paradigm of traditional society. [It is] very, very superficial, ”said Rukka Sombolinggi, AMAN General Secretary to Time August 16. Rukka maintains that the president has yet fulfilled his promise on the Nawacita (Nine Bridge Development Programs) Jokowi got involved early in his second term and mentioned the Traditional Society Bill which has yet to be passed by the government and House lawmakers. “Wearing traditional clothes but customary areas are looted and the Custom Society Bill remains rusty in the House of Representatives (DPR),” Rukka said. The AMAN secretary said the government and the DPR tend to pass laws weakening the existence of customary society by passing revisions to minerals and coal laws and job creation, while the customary society bill stagnates. “The deprivation of customary areas continues today. Handling the coronavirus and vaccines are inaccessible to traditional society, ”she said. Read: Jokowi reveals country’s ‘serious weaknesses’ amid pandemic in MPR speech

BUDIARTI UTAMI POUTRI

