PIA suspends Kabul evacuation operation amid unrest

As panicked crowds try to escape the besieged Afghan capital after the Taliban takeover, Pakistan International Airlines (ALSO) suspended Kabul evacuation operations on Monday.

According to reports citing Abdullah Khan, spokesman for the national airline, the Kabul operation was halted at Hamid Karzai International Airport due to the unpredictable security situation.

The decision was made after consulting with the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Civil Aviation, officials said. Flights have been canceled indefinitely to ensure the safety of passengers, staff and property, the statement said.

Pakistan International Airlines began three special flights on Sunday to transport trapped nationals and foreigners from Kabul airport, but the scenario quickly changed as hundreds rushed to leave Kabul as soon as possible.

Commercial flights from Kabul were grounded until further notice earlier in the day after the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) said military access to Kabul airspace had been granted.

Additionally, civilian planes were warned to change routes, as any passage through Kabul-controlled airspace, which encompasses the entire country of Afghanistan, was likely to be unchecked.

There are reports that Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of theNational Security Committee (NSC)to review the security situation in Afghanistan today (Monday).

According to reports, the NSC will assess the situation in Afghanistan two decades after the Taliban took control of the country.

President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, conceding the 20-year battle to the Taliban.

The incredibly rapid fall of governments, with the capture of the presidential palace in Kabul by the Afghan Taliban on Sunday evening, sparked terror and panic throughout the city.

Thousands of Afghans tried to flee Kabul on Monday, creating scenes of chaos as masses gathered at the airport.

Prime Minister Imran Khan held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, and the two leaders discussed the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Erdogan had been informed by the prime minister that the NSC would meet on Monday to discuss developments. After the meeting, the two leaders would meet again to coordinate their activities.

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue its efforts in Afghanistan for an inclusive political settlement.

In Afghanistan, Pakistan has no favorites, according to Foreign Minister Qureshi.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said the day before that Pakistan had no favorites in Afghanistan and wanted to maintain positive ties with its neighbors.

Pakistan agrees that there should be no military solution to the Afghan issue and wants all issues to be resolved through dialogue, he said, adding that the country’s agenda is to see the development and prosperity of Afghanistan.

Qureshi has previously said he will meet with leaders of neighboring countries, including China, Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, to resolve the Afghan issue and that India should also work to resolve the issue.

He said that although the situation in Afghanistan is changing rapidly, the Pakistani Embassy in the country is functioning steadily.

Pakistan has always played the role of facilitator in Afghanistan and will continue to do so, Qureshi said. It is our neighboring country, therefore, we want to establish good relations with it.

FM Qureshi said at the conclusion of his press conference that Afghan leaders must work together to find a solution that preserves the lives and property of Afghans.

