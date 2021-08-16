Imran Khan: Afghans have broken “chains of slavery”, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared on Monday to endorse the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, saying Afghanistan had broken “chains of slavery” in the neighboring war-torn country.

The long-running war in Afghanistan reached a turning point on Sunday when Taliban insurgents moved closer to Kabul before entering the city and seizing the presidential palace, forcing besieged President Ashraf Ghani to join his fellow citizens and foreigners. to flee the country.

Khan made the remarks during a launching ceremony for the first phase of the One Nationwide Curriculum (NCS) Grades 1-5, which was part of the manifesto of his ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The Prime Minister explained how the parallel education system has led to the existence of “English” schools, resulting in the adoption of “someone else’s culture” in Pakistan.

“When you embrace someone’s culture, you believe them to be superior and you end up becoming their slave,” he said, adding that it creates a system of mental balms that is worse than actual slavery.

In the same breath, he indirectly compared the upheavals underway in Afghanistan with the people of the country breaking the “chains of slavery”.

Khan said becoming a mental slave is worse than being a real slave, adding that subjugated minds can never make big decisions.

Pakistan is accused of facilitating the Taliban rebellion which ultimately resulted in the capture of the country after being ousted some 20 years ago.

Officially, Pakistan has maintained that it wants an inclusive, broad-based government in Afghanistan and also welcomes the Afghan leadership to build consensus for peaceful transformation.

Meanwhile, Khan launched the SNC despite criticism because it emphasized religious education rather than modern national science. All provinces have agreed to introduce it, except Sindh province.

Khan dismissed all criticism and announced that the plan to introduce the Grades 1 to 12 education system in the coming years will be implemented.

