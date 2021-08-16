Asahan Regent with Fokopimda Attend the speech of President Ir. Joko Widodo

ASAHAN, BB Elements of the Forkopimda Regency of Asahan heard the speech of the President of the State of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo in commemoration of the 76th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) 2021 at the Rabate Hall Rata Raya from the DPRD secretariat of the Asahan regency, Monday (08/16/2021)

In his speech, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo said that the independence of the Republic of Indonesia was not obtained from gifts or gifts, but we won through struggles in all areas. People’s wars, guerrilla warfare and diplomacy on all fronts were mobilized and, as a result, Indonesia became an independent nation.

Joko Widodo also said that the recession and the crises that have occurred several times after the independence of Indonesia, we have also managed to overcome them. Each review strengthens the social foundations, political foundations and economic foundations of the Indonesian nation. Each step provides learning and at the same time brings improvement in our lives.

Meanwhile, Joko Widodo said that in the year and a half affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant strengthening in our behavior and health infrastructure, as well as a strengthening of our national institutions. Community awareness, participation and mutual cooperation have grown considerably. Government institutions across sectors and through state institutions, as well as between the center and regions down to the village, are also undergoing consolidation. This makes the capacity of the health sector to grow rapidly and increasingly able to cope with the great uncertainty of the pandemic.

On the community side, health awareness is increasing. The habit of washing your hands, wearing masks and keeping your distance has become a new awareness. A healthy lifestyle, keeping the environment clean, exercising and eating nutritious foods, seems to be more and more entrenched. It is a great capital towards a healthier society and in the development of quality human resources.

Public awareness and enthusiasm for getting vaccinated, obtaining health services, seeking treatment and caring for each other is also increasing. The pandemic has taught that health is a shared agenda. The pandemic has strengthened social institutions in society and further strengthened our social capital. If you want to be healthy, other citizens must also be healthy. If someone is infected with Covid-19, it will put others at risk. Illness is a shared problem, and being in good health is a shared agenda.

Plus, Joko Widodo said, the pandemic has reminded us to take care of others. The disease from which a person suffers will be a disease for all.

Personal settlement will never be a solution. A common solution is the only way. With a culture that always cares about each other and shares, this difficult problem can be more easily solved.

Joko Widodo invites us to defend the values ​​of tolerance, Bhinneka Tunggal Ika, Gotong Royong and Pancasila in society, nation and state. We will then pass the pandemic test and other tests, with constant effort, accompanied by sincere prayers of hope. We take care of our health, we discipline in health protocols, care and help each other. No one can be safe from the threat of Covid-19 while someone is still suffering from it.

Closing his state speech, Joko Widodo said that Indonesia is tough, Indonesia is growing, which is the motto of Independence Month this year, can only be achieved with an open attitude and ready to change in the face of a world full of disruption. Tough Indonesia, Growing Indonesia, can only be achieved if we all work hand in hand and unite our efforts towards one goal. We must be strong to face the pandemic and the various trials that we will face and we must continue to grow in the realization of the ideals of the nation.

The Asahan Regent, Asahan Adjoint Regent, Chair of the Asahan Regency DPRD, Dandim 0208 / Asahan, Asahan Police Chief, Head of Kisaran District Court, Kisaran PA Chair, Kajari Asahan, represented Danlanal Tanjung Balai Asahan, represented Danyon 126 / KC , DPRD Member of Asahan Regency, Regional Secretary of Asahan Regency, OPD and other guests. (Ridho)