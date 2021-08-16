Afghanistan puts China firmly under leadership





Taliban fighters outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021.

HONG KONG, Aug.16 (Reuters Breakingviews) – The fall of the US-backed government in Kabul is a historic moment in Beijing. President Xi Jinping has long argued that Asian security should be run by Asians. Now the pressure is to show that China can help stabilize Afghanistan economically while protecting nearby Chinese investments. He has his work cut out for him. The United States may have wasted two decades nation building, but China has reaped a security dividend nonetheless. Even as the US military presence was aimed at fostering stability, Beijing built or dominated regional initiatives that excluded US participation, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in China. Asia. China has invested money in infrastructure, some within reach of the Afghan border, connecting the People’s Republic to European markets and energy suppliers in the Middle East. Now the United States is gone for good. China, having presented itself as an alternative force for economic development and security in the region, can provide aid, investment and technical support. Chinese state miners could help Afghanistan exploit its vast mineral reserves, valued at more than $ 3 trillion according to official estimates in 2017, while its construction companies could cross highways, railways and roads. pipelines, filling what is now a vast empty space on the Xis Belt and Road map. . On the other hand, Chinese diplomats will insist that the Taliban leaders who have taken control restrain any attack across the Chinese border into Xinjiang and refuse any support to entities that have targeted Chinese investments and citizens in neighboring Pakistan. It may be difficult for the group to sell to all of its members: China’s central government has confined more than a million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in internment camps, according to estimates cited by the United Nations. Many of these Muslims have been interned for what appear to be non-radical practices. China says the camps deter terrorism and offer vocational training, but this is unlikely to quell outrage. The Taliban have vowed to stay away from China’s internal affairs. Still, it remains to be seen whether they can control the country. If they can’t, many neighbors will look to Beijing to lead a response. This could drag him into the quagmire the Americans just escaped from. To pursue @petesweeneypro on Twitter NEWS CONTEXT – Western countries rushed on August 16 to evacuate their citizens from a chaotic airport in Kabul after the Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan over. – Al Jazeera earlier released footage of what he said were Taliban commanders in the presidential palace with dozens of armed fighters. – Government forces melted in the face of advancing Islamist militants despite years of arming and training by the US military. – The United States planned to completely end its mission in the country by August 31. Editing by Una Galani and Karen Kwok Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for agenda-setting financial information. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories from around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

