Pakistan pledges to support Turkish Cyprus

Pakistani President Arif Alvi pledged his solidarity with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Alvi, who was in Turkey to attend the launching ceremony of the Turkish-built MILGEM-class corvette ship for Pakistan, said that although Pakistan and the TRNC have different cultures and languages, they only do a.

With our hearts, we are united with the Turkish people, said the president.

Turkey and the TRNC are leading diplomatic initiatives to gain support for an independent Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which countries like Azerbaijan and Pakistan can recognize. In Geneva, the Turkish delegation told all parties that the only peace plan Ankara and Lefkosa would be willing to accept involves the TRNC becoming a fully independent state with equal status and rights on the island.

Last month, the speakers of the Turkish, Azerbaijani and Pakistani parliaments accepted the Baku declaration at a ceremony held in the Azerbaijani parliament. The declaration aims to strengthen ties and cooperation between the three countries.

The island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at the annexation of the island by Greece was followed by violence against the Turkish Cypriots on the island and subsequent intervention of Ankara as the guarantor power.

It has seen an intermittent peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of the guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom.

Erdoan and Khan determined to fight Islamophobia

Noting that Turkey and Pakistan have raised their voices against xenophobia and Islamophobia, Alvi said that President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have made efforts to counter such propaganda.

Earlier this year, Foreign Minister Mevlt avuolu announced that Turkey will prepare annual reports on acts of Islamophobia and racism in other countries, while work is underway to establish an English television channel anti-Islamophobia common with Malaysia and Pakistan.

The decision was made during a trilateral meeting between Khan, Erdoan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in 2019.

Alvi also mentioned that the two countries host millions of migrants and refugees, noting Turkey’s invaluable role in regional and international efforts for peace and stability.

