Jokowi calls 2022 inflation estimated at 3%, there is an effect of economic recovery





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said, inflation in 2022 is estimated at 3%. This condition illustrates the increase in demand due to the economic recovery. “Inflation will remain maintained at the 3 percent level, reflecting an increase in demand, both due to the economic recovery and the improvement in people’s purchasing power, ”he said. Jokowi during a speech on the APBN 2022 bill at the Senayan Parliament complex, Monday (8/16/2021). Also read: Jokowi’s RAPBN speech, 2022 budget deficit forecast at IDR 868 trillion Jokowi also said that the rupee’s exchange rate should be in a range of 14,350 rupees to one US dollar. Then, the interest rate on 10-year government bonds is estimated at around 6.82%. “Reflecting Indonesia’s economic fundamentals and the influence of global dynamics,” Jokowi said. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail On the same occasion, the Head of State also revealed that economic growth in 2022 is estimated between 5% and 5.5%. However, Jokowi stressed that the government will do its best to meet the growth target at the upper limit, which is 5.5%. Also read: Jokowi says economic growth in 2022 is estimated between 5.0 and 5.5% He reminded all parties to remain vigilant, as the development of Covid-19 is still very dynamic. “We will use all resources, scientific analysis and expert advice to continue to control the Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, economic recovery and social well-being can be sustained and continue to be accelerated and strengthened,” Jokowi said. This rate of economic growth also illustrates the projected recovery which is quite strong, supported by the growth of investments and exports thanks to the implementation of structural reforms. However, vigilance remains necessary as global and domestic uncertainties can contribute to risks to future economic growth. Read also: Jokowi: the government allocates IDR 427.5 trillion to social protection in the RAPBN 2022

