Boris Johnson asked to apologize to families of soldiers killed in Afghanistan





BORIS Johnson should apologize to the families of those who died in Afghanistan, a Tory MP said.

John Baron, MP for Basildon and Billericay, criticized the British government as British nationals tried to flee the country after the Taliban took control.

Baron said he was the only Conservative MP to oppose the intervention in Afghanistan and rejected it in 2010. READ MORE: Afghanistan: British Army cannot return, said former NATO chief Lord Robertson He commented: “The fundamental mistake was to allow the initial limited and successful mission to expel al-Qaeda from Afghanistan in 2001 to evolve into a much larger nation-building mission in the following years, which meant we had to face the Taliban. “This larger mission was born out of ignorance, was unrealistic in its objectives, poorly executed and totally underfunded – even the withdrawal is a shambles. “Our intervention now bears its responsibilities. In addition to getting our nationals out to safety, the international community must now stand by those fleeing the country in fear for their lives, including those who aided the British forces. “As a country, we must do our part to reach out and welcome refugees and asylum seekers. The priority now is to save lives. “On behalf of previous governments, the Prime Minister should apologize to the bereaved families of military personnel and those who are still paying the price for this madness. “We must also consider the lessons of yet another reckless intervention – for example, while still maintaining our guard against terrorism, it has diverted us from the greatest threat of hostile nation states.” He was joined in his conviction by former Defense Secretary Tobias Ellwood (below), the Tory MP for Bournemouth East. Ellwood described chaotic scenes at Kabul airport – as people attempting to flee the country – as “Saigon 2.0”, referring to the 1975 evacuations as the North Vietnamese army took the city and put an end to it. Vietnam War. Ellwood, former British Army captain and current chairman of the defense select committee, tweeted: “Chaotic exodus from Kabul airport. Apaches (helicopters) used to clear the runway. “If it’s not Saigon 2.0, I don’t know what it is. Is this how we thought we would leave Afghanistan? I reiterate my call for an investigation in the UK. READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland will escalate Afghan crisis Tory MP and former Defense Minister Johnny Mercer, who served in Afghanistan, tweeted that ministers must “take responsibility” and that Afghanistan “deserves better than zero response this weekend.” Pressure has increased on the UK government over the withdrawal of troops from the country, and Parliament will be recalled on Wednesday so MPs can discuss the crisis. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said, “We will do everything we can to get as many people out as possible. ”

