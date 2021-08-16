No more friends: How Hong Kong’s leaders turned on the protest group they once worked with

A police spokesperson said the force would take legal action against any group that violated the National Security Act and other laws, whether or not they dissolved.

Police did not explain why they had allowed CHRF to hold demonstrations and rallies since 2002. It was also normal for police to consult with protest organizers to determine details such as the route of the rally. and crowd control.

It was only recently that police said the group had not registered with the Companies Register or the Companies Ordinance and that its activities could be illegal.

Never mind that these protests, including the historic rally of 500,000 people on July 1, 2003 and the two massive rallies in 2019, which saw around one million and two million people participate in them, took place after police issued a no objection permit.

Executive Director Carrie Lam before giving the 2020 political speech.

More intriguingly, General Manager Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, like her predecessors, had made statements after the rally in response to demands made by protesters during these events. There was no doubt at the time about their legality.

In 2014, then General Manager Leung Chun-ying said after a rally organized by CHRF: Friends of CHRF and other groups that organized this rally, you have worked hard.

Leung was telling the truth when he addressed the coalition as friends. Flying the banner of a peaceful and legal protest, it provided a platform for people to express their views in peaceful organized marches.







July 1, 2014.

The July 1 march had become an annual occasion for civil society groups to come out to voice their hopes and fears on a litany of issues ranging from democratic development, conservation and poverty to subdivided apartments and human rights. ethnic minorities.

The fact that people are allowed to take to the streets in an orderly and peaceful manner, while the police exercise restraint and facilitate the expression of dissenting opinions, is the best advertisement for one country, two systems.

Without exception, city directors general cited the increased number of rallies and demonstrations to silence critics and cynics who predicted disaster under the Communist regime.

July 1, 2014.

The history of Hong Kong in the post-colonial era had been scripted as part of a country, two systems as an important part of the overall history of China.

As China grows stronger, the ruling Chinese Communist Party is keen to tell the world the story of its peaceful rise.

Allowing capitalist Hong Kong to retain its way of life and freedoms, as well as a gradual development of democratic elections on the Communist-led landmass, could not have been a better PR exercise to portray a China credible, kind and respectable, to use Xi Jinping’s recent expression.

Seen in this light, it couldn’t be more ironic that China is now telling a story of Hong Kong very different from its own creation, the story of the city’s decline.

In striking resemblance to the death of the Professional Teachers Union, the dissolution of CHRF followed a hostile blitz by Chinese state media and their spokespersons in Hong Kong.

July 1, 2014.

As if they had received orders from the propaganda machine, the entire government led by Ms Lam, with the help of senior officials and the police, moved quickly to label the PTU and CHRF as tumors and others.

It couldn’t be a worse way to tell the story of China. As the world watches Hong Kong’s transformation under Communist rule, the nation’s image can hardly be credible, kind and respectable.

