Prime Minister Imran talks about taming ‘chains of slavery’ at launch of One National Program – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday kicked off the One-Time National Studies Program at a ceremony in Islamabad, where he explained that cultural imposition amounts to “mental slavery”, saying Afghans have “broken the shackles of slavery “.

His comments come as the Taliban effectively takes control of Afghanistan after days of rapid advances in the country.

The prime minister criticized the two parallel education systems in the country, saying the existence of “English” schools had led to the adoption of “someone else’s culture” in Pakistan.

When you adopt someone’s culture, you believe it is superior and you end up becoming a slave to it, he said.

The prime minister said that becoming a mental slave is worse than being a real slave, adding that subjugated minds can never make big decisions.

Speaking about the SNC that his government officially launched today, the prime minister said people from the status quo would try in all directions to impede the implementation of the SNC across the country with arguments equating the movement with the ruin of the educational system.

As part of the SNC, a uniform curriculum will be introduced to all primary and secondary educational institutions across the country in different phases, with the exception of Sindh, which has some reservations and the federal government is in talks with the provincial government to solve the problem.

Public and private publishers have also received certificates of no objection to publish books for SNC.

I had the vision to introduce the One National Agenda, but the elites making the most of the current system will not change so easily, Imran said.

When you get an education in English, you embrace the whole culture and that’s a major loss because you become a slave to that particular culture, he said.

The prime minister said Pakistani elites had enrolled their children in English-speaking schools and it had become a status symbol, which created class divisions.

He recalled that the introduction of teaching in English by British leaders was aimed at upholding their culture at their own pace.

Our class divisions were only formed on the basis of an English education, he regretted.

He said young people eager to join the public service could not do so if they had not studied in English-speaking schools.

Prime Minister Imran said a decision has also been made to teach the life of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) from grades 8 to 10. He told the education minister, however, that the plan to introduce the course by 2024 was too late, adding is expected to be implemented in five to six months.

The prime minister said students of other religions should be educated on their religions, adding that “all religions preach humanity.”

At a press conference yesterday, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said the SNC had been launched from grades 1 to 5 in public and private schools as well as in seminaries in all provinces except the Sindh.

He had said that from next year, SNC would be introduced for grades six through eight and in 2023, for grades nine through 12.

Likewise, the minister said, for the first time, students from five sects of minorities will learn the books of their sects.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1640988 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos