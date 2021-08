Imran Khan hails Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, says “chains of mental slavery are broken”

On Monday August 16, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gave his support to the radical Islamist formation of the Taliban, following their seizure of power in neighboring Afghanistan.

When launching the “one national program” in Islamabad, he justified the actions of the Taliban by asserting that the Afghan people had broken the “chains of slavery”. He also noted that “cultural imposition” (by the United States) amounted to “mental slavery”.

While emphasizing more on the “cultural aspect”, he commented: “When you embrace someone’s culture, you believe it is superior and you end up becoming a slave to it”. He justified such “active slavery” by claiming that a mental slave was worse, since his mind was subjugated and unable to make big decisions.

Imran Khan and his sympathies for the Taliban

In June 2013, when a US drone strike killed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistans deputy leader Waliur Rehman Mehsud, Khan sparked controversy as he called him pro-peace. Rahman wore a $ 5 million bounty on his head and was accused of organizing attacks on US and NATO forces in Afghanistan. He was also wanted in connection with a suicide bombing attack on a US base in Afghanistan in 2009 that killed seven CIA agents. He later suggested that the Pakistani Taliban be allowed to open an office in Pakistan to facilitate peace talks.

That’s not all. Imran Khan was also chosen by the Taliban to mediate peace talks with the government of Nawaz Sharif. In 2012, he even declared that the Taliban’s holy war in Afghanistan was justified by Islamic law as he went to the hospital where Malala Yusufzai had been treated a week before. Malala, then a schoolgirl, was shot in the head by the Taliban in Pakistan’s Swat Valley in October 2012 for writing against the Taliban atrocities in Pakistan’s Swat Valley. Imran Khan has proven time and time again that he is a terrorist sympathizer.

In July of this year Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan described the Taliban as normal civilians and admitted that it was not possible for the government to track them down. He had justified his statement by asserting that there were more than 3 million Afghan refugees. He alleged, why don’t they give us proof? When they say that Pakistan has given refuges, sanctuaries to the Taliban, where are those refuges? There are three million Afghan refugees in Pakistan. And the Taliban are not in military attire. They are normal civilians. And if there are civilians in these camps, how is Pakistan supposed to hunt them down? What can you call them shrines?

