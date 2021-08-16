Politics
Laos-China railway on track for December opening: official – the Diplomat
A railway embankment in the countryside outside Vientiane, Laos, November 12, 2018.
Credit: Sebastian Strangio
The multibillion-dollar Laos-China railway is set to begin operations by the end of the year as scheduled, a Laotian official said last week, completing the first link of a long-planned rail line. connecting southwest China to Singapore.
The announcement was made by Planning and Investment Minister Sonexay Siphandone on August 11 at a meeting of the 10th Laos-China Railway Project Construction Committee, according to Pasaxon, the newspaper of the ruling Lao People’s Revolutionary Party.
Sonexay said that from July 25, the construction of the railway, which connects the city of Boten on the Laos border with China to the capital Vientiane, was 93.82 percent complete. The Laos-China railway will be completed in November and will be open and ready for use on December 2 for Laos National Day, he said.
Sonexay also told the meeting that Chinese operators are bringing locomotives, electric trains and other equipment to perform the railway’s first test in October, before opening it to the public on December 2.
An effective extension of China’s high-speed rail system to Laos, the Laos-China Railway is a vivid example of Chinese technical prowess and a flagship project of Xi Jinping’s Global Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The standard gauge single track line crosses 417 kilometers of rugged terrain from Boten to Vientiane, including 61 kilometers of bridges and 75 tunnels with a total length of 198 kilometers.
Like the times of Vientiane helpfully noted, The Laos-China Railway is a strategic part of China [BRI] and Lao governments plan to transform Laos from a landlocked country into a land link within the region.
The fact that the railway is expected to be completed on time is testament to the fact that despite the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beijing remains committed to deepening economic and physical integration between China and the nations of the lower region. Mekong.
Over the past two decades, this integration process has broken down a once almost impermeable barrier of mountainous terrain separating China from mainland Southeast Asia, opening the region to a wave of Chinese migration and capital investment. to the south.
The impending completion of the Laos-China railway is therefore expected to tie the country of a growing seven million people to its giant neighbor. This is obviously true from a physical point of view: the railroad is likely to increase the number of Chinese nationals going to Vientiane, which already has a large resident Chinese population, while also boosting Chinese tourism to the former royal capital of Luang Prabang. But it’s also true financially.
In one 2018 report, the Washington-based Center for Global Development concluded that Laos was the only country in Southeast Asia to risk significant debt distress due to loans from China, in large part due to the road project. iron. A to study published in 2019 by the Sydneys Lowy Institute estimated Laos’ debt to China at 45% of GDP.
Since these two reports were published, the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have turned Laos’ debt tightening from a potential crisis into an actual one. In September last year, due to dwindling foreign exchange reserves, Laos was forced to cede majority control of its national electricity grid to a Chinese company.
I have tended to be skeptical of claims that China is engaged in debt trap diplomacy and that the BIS is little more than a ploy to trap developing countries in tangles of dependency. . But there is no doubt that the heavy burden of debt, whatever its source, can endanger the sovereignty of developing countries, especially in difficult economic circumstances.
