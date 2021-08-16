Prime Minister Imran expresses support for resolution of Yemen conflict through dialogue – Pakistan





Posted Aug 16, 2021 5:49 PM

PM Imran expresses support for resolution of conflict in Yemen through dialogue

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – General Fayyadh bin Hameed Al-Rowailly, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today visited Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the delegation and conveyed warm greetings to His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the meeting, the latest situation in Yemen was discussed. The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s support for resolving the conflict in Yemen through dialogue and diplomacy, and appreciated the Saudi efforts in this regard.

He added that the Pakistani people have always granted special reverence to the Saudi leadership. During the meeting, views were exchanged on a range of important issues of common interest.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance attached by Pakistan to deepening and expanding mutual cooperation and strengthening people-to-people ties with the Kingdom.

He hopes the newly created Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordinating Council (SPSCC) will play a catalytic role in promoting enhanced bilateral cooperation in all areas.

The Prime Minister welcomed the solid defense relations between the two countries and hoped that bilateral defense cooperation will develop further in the years to come.

General Al-Rowailly acknowledged the excellent collaboration and appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistani armed forces.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/615242-PM-Imran-expresses-support-for-resolving-conflict-in-Yemen-through-dialo

