China uses Taliban victory to portray US decline





Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was pictured with Taliban officials and said the movement is an important military and political force in Afghanistan. The fact that the Taliban, an organization most of the world’s governments would like to distance themselves from, could win an audience with one of China’s top ministers speaks volumes about Beijing’s concerns and hopes for the country. Scott Morrison or his ministers have not enjoyed the same level of courtesy from Beijing. State media coverage of Taliban control over Kabul was dominated on Monday by comments criticizing the US withdrawal, while highlighting the Taliban’s promise to create a peaceful environment for Afghanistan. Hopefully they will honor the promise. The Afghan people have suffered enough from the ravages of war. They deserve peace, the China daily, a Communist Party spokesperson said in an op-ed. By indirectly supporting the Taliban, the Chinese government presents itself as a development partner for Afghanistan while trying to brandish its non-interference credentials. China has indicated that it wants to deepen cooperation on infrastructure projects between Afghanistan and Pakistan related to the Belt and Road Initiative signed by President Xi Jinping. This includes work on a highway connecting the two countries. Afghanistan also has untapped resources that China would like to get its hands on, including rare earth elements, copper and petroleum. More direct implications for Australia of the Taliban’s early victory are that China will use international criticism of Washington’s actions to reinforce its message that the United States is in decline. Some social media commentators in China said the US withdrawal was a wake-up call for Taiwan as it indicated the Biden administration would not stick around to protect the island state if Beijing invaded it. . However, analysts disagreed, given that the situations in Afghanistan and Taiwan were extremely diverse. It’s a long arc to draw to really draw implications for Taiwan, an Australian scholar observed. One would assume that Beijing is more concerned with an extremist Islamist state on its border and with a United States now fully focused on Asia. China’s relationship with the Taliban is complicated by its treatment of ethnic Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. It is also concerned that an unstable Afghanistan poses a terrorist threat right on its border. There is a perception that China may salivate at the prospect of access to the minerals there and a great chance for political influence, but this is inappropriate, says Andrew Small, senior transatlantic researcher at German Marshall Funds Asia Program. What we are facing now is a change in the nature of the precedents of the threats he sees in Afghanistan.

