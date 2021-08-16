Boris Johnson said to ‘double down’ on climate plans or face global embarrassment at COP26 | Sciences | New





The United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, will be held in less than three months in Glasgow, Scotland. And the Prime Minister would feel the heat on all sides. Campaigners demand that he explain in detail how Britain will reach net zero emissions by 2050, while a group of around 30 Tory MPs are increasingly concerned about the impact on the cost of life for their constituents.

The government hopes this crucial event will help secure a global deal that fuels hopes of limiting global warming to 1.5 ° C after a damning IPCC report. Jim Watson, professor of energy policy at UCL’s Institute for Sustainable Resources, told Express.co.uk he had “mixed feelings” about the government’s own policies. He added: “On the positive side, this government has been very quick to set ambitious long term goals and even medium term goals. “Our targets for 2030 are ambitious compared to other countries.

“In some ways we’re making good progress, if you look at what’s happening to our electrical system – the way we generate electricity – it’s changed very quickly and is a lot less carbon-intensive. [focused]. “But in other areas where it is questionable whether our government is doing enough to really help people improve their homes or adopt different types of vehicles. “I guess overall it’s pretty good, but on the detailed projects there’s a lot more to do and it’s a bit of a problem before COP26.” The expert, who is also director of the UK Energy Research Center, said failure to resolve the UK’s problems will put Mr Johnson in a “weaker position” to negotiate with others. He added: “Boris has released his ten point plan, but there isn’t enough detail on how you’re really helping people and businesses change fast enough. READ MORE: UK to wipe landline phones in digital upheaval, sparking fears for elderly and vulnerable

“Third, I would say we’ve really made progress in moving to electric vehicles, but there’s a danger there, so, again, let’s kickstart this charging infrastructure dynamic. “Those are the first three I would give him. Prince Charles was reported to be attending Cop26 in Glasgow in person last week. His remarks are expected at the “summit of world leaders” at the start of the two-week conference. The prince also attended Cop21 in Paris in 2015 when he said climate change was the biggest threat facing humanity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1477398/boris-johnson-plan-save-uk-cop26-climate-change-embarrassment-scn

