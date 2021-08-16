Kabul fell to Taliban much sooner than expected: NSA Moeed Yusuf





National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf. Photo file

ISLAMABAD: National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said Monday that Pakistan is monitoring developments in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country.

A day earlier, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and admitted that the insurgents had won the 20 Years War. Thousands of people were trying to escape Kabul on Monday with scenes of chaos as crowds gathered at the airport.

Moeed Yusuf said, “The situation in Afghanistan is better now, adding that Pakistan is working to evacuate people from Kabul.

To this end, a special unit has been set up at the Ministry of the Interior which will operate 24 hours a day. He called on the embassies of other countries in Pakistan to contact the cell.

The NSA said that so far no country has made a statement against Pakistan. “This is our success,” he said, adding that rumors should not be trusted.

Even India is silent and no one has spoken about Pakistan, Yusuf said, adding that the work to find a scapegoat continues, he said.

Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban much earlier than expected, he added.

The national security adviser said that visa facilitation will be provided by Pakistan to citizens of all countries trapped in Kabul, stressing Pakistan’s desire for law enforcement and human rights implementation. .

He also said that the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund wanted to monitor Afghanistan from Pakistan.

Islamabad to give position after NSC meeting: FM Qureshi

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi confirmed that the prime minister would chair a National Security Committee meeting today, saying Islamabad would give his position after the meeting.

The foreign minister said the Afghan issue and the security of the country will be discussed during the meeting.

“A large Afghan delegation is in Pakistan,” he said, adding that the delegation was in Islamabad for consultations with Pakistan.

He said Pakistani government officials will meet with Afghan delegations today at the Foreign Ministry and the talks will revolve around progress and peace in Afghanistan.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on Pakistani government officials to hold consultations with Afghanistan’s neighboring countries regarding the situation in the country after Ashura,” the foreign minister said.

He said the main reason for holding talks with the Afghan government is to ensure that a consensus-based outcome is achieved.

Speaking on India, Qureshi said New Delhi should take a responsible stance, saying the world seeks peace in the region.

“The world expects India to play a positive role [in the Afghanistan crisis]”, he said.” For the betterment of the region, India must act responsibly. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/879100-pakistan-closely-monitoring-evolving-situation-in-afghanistan-moeed-yusuf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos