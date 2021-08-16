



The first law to protect a special ecological zone in China was enacted on July 30 when Zhejiang Province announced its regulations for the Chun’an Special Ecological Zone which will come into force on January 1, 2022. The Zhejiang government approved the establishment of the special zone in 2019, covering all of Chun’an County, which falls under the jurisdiction of Hangzhou. It is one of China’s 74 National High Quality Ecological Zones in the Yangtze River Delta. Since 2019, local services have been exploring sustainable development methods and innovative protection systems, aiming to develop the “lake of a thousand islands model” to protect the source of drinking water. In the 1960s, the Xin’anjiang Hydroelectric Power Station was converted from a reservoir to generate electricity, turning thousands of hills into islands and forming what is now Thousand Islands Lake with 1,078 islands, winding roads and charming villages. As the only Special Ecological Zone in Zhejiang, Chun’an needs a legal system to balance ecological protection and economic development. The regulation was announced after months of drafting, establishing a regulatory mechanism in administrative management. Ti Gong As the main source of drinking water in northern Zhejiang, Chun’an has sacrificed ecological protection for years, providing high-quality drinking water to nearby cities including Hangzhou and Jiaxing. Now, the settlement stipulates that these cities will offer land to Chun’an for the purpose of coordinating with the Special Ecological Zone in Economic Development. For many years, Chun’an has been a paradise for lovers of fishing, hiking and biking. For hiking and cycling enthusiasts, Thousand Islands Lake has one of the most scenic offshore routes in Zhejiang. Today, the regulations strictly protect the shores of the lake in order to sustainably develop the picturesque area. When President Xi Jinping was Party Secretary of Zhejiang in the early 2000s, he developed the concept “Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets”, synonymous with wealth to refer to a harmonious and symbiotic relationship between protection ecological and economic development. Since then, the government of Chun’an has spared no effort to build a landscape of “lush mountains” with the prospect of “lucid waters”, developing sustainable ways to improve people’s well-being and preserve the environment. natural environment at the same time.

