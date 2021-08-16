Afghanistan has broken chains of slavery, PM Imran Khan says





Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo file

Prime Minister Imran Khan says it is harder to break the chains of the spirit, we are determined to lift the nation out of these complexes.

Says the uniform curriculum is the real path to freedom.

As part of the first phase, the One National Curriculum was implemented for grades 1 through 5 from the current school year.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that Afghanistan had broken the chains of slavery, referring to ongoing developments in the neighboring country where the Afghan Taliban have taken control.

This is what the Prime Minister said when launching the first phase of the National Single Program (SNC) for students in grades 1 to 5 today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that it is very necessary to break the chains of slavery. A slave mind can never accomplish anything great, the prime minister said, explaining his vision behind it.

The prime minister said the launch of the SNC was the fulfillment of his 25-year dream of ending educational disparities between different sections of society.

He said that nowhere in the world do students from the same country study three programs like in Pakistan, where students in public and private educational institutions and religious seminaries study different programs.

The Prime Minister said he knows that bringing a uniform program will be a difficult task because the elite system will not allow this change and will create obstacles. However, he assured that the process that has been initiated is irreversible.

He regretted that the difference in schooling in Urdu and English resulted in the creation of a divide between different social classes with the ailments of inferiority or intellectual superiority complexes.

English, he said, has not remained limited to a language for learning knowledge, but has become a status symbol.

Breaking the chains of the spirit is more difficult and we are determined to lift the nation out of these complexes, he said, stressing that no nation can rise until it leans on its values ​​and its original morality.

A uniform curriculum is the real path to freedom, he added.

He said he was satisfied that in the new curriculum, special emphasis was placed on the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) as an inspiration for ethics and morality. He mentioned that minorities will also be informed about their religions.

The Prime Minister said that we can only lead the way and cannot instill faith in someone’s heart.

He praised the hard work of Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and his team in making the vision of a single national curriculum a reality.

He also called for reducing the timeframe for the implementation of the second and third phases and making efforts to implement them within six months.

